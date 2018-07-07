बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फिटनेस और हॉट लुक में बॉलीवुड स्टॉर्स पर भी भारी पड़ रहे ये 3 पुलिस वाले, डाइट चौंकाने वाली
अविनाश शर्मा, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 07 Jul 2018 11:27 AM IST
इन तीन पुलिस वालों की बॉडी, फिटनेस और हॉट लुक देखकर दीवाने हो जाएंगे। फिटनेस और लुक के मामले में बॉलीवुड स्टार्स भी इनके सामने पानी भरने लगेंगे। इनकी डाइट जान लेंगे तो सिर पर हाथ रख लेंगे और कहेंगे ओह माई गॉड।
