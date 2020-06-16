शहर चुनें
गर्मी बढ़ते ही पेट संबंधी मर्ज लगे सताने तो बरतें सावधानी, ये नुस्खे अपनाएं...खुद को लू से बचाएं

अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 16 Jun 2020 02:56 PM IST
गर्मी का सितम
1 of 5
गर्मी का सितम - फोटो : Social Media
गर्मी बढ़ने के साथ लोगों को कई तरह की समस्याएं होनी शुरू हो गई हैं। किसी को पेट संबंधी मर्ज सताने लगा है तो कोई वायरल और डायरिया के साथ लू का शिकार हो रहा है। कोरोना महामारी के दौर में अस्पताल में इलाज के लिए न पहुंचने पर मर्ज ज्यादा तकलीफ दे रहा है। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि गर्मी के कारण होने वाले दूसरे तरह के संक्रमण से खानपान और रहन-सहन में सावधानी बरतकर बचा जा सकता है।
