गर्मी बढ़ते ही पेट संबंधी मर्ज लगे सताने तो बरतें सावधानी, ये नुस्खे अपनाएं...खुद को लू से बचाएं

{"_id":"5ee890598ebc3e4329200fbe","slug":"home-remedies-to-save-from-heat-and-stomach-disease","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902...\u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गर्मी का सितम
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5ee890598ebc3e4329200fbe","slug":"home-remedies-to-save-from-heat-and-stomach-disease","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902...\u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गर्मी का सितम
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5ee890598ebc3e4329200fbe","slug":"home-remedies-to-save-from-heat-and-stomach-disease","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902...\u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गर्मी का सितम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ee890598ebc3e4329200fbe","slug":"home-remedies-to-save-from-heat-and-stomach-disease","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902...\u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गर्मी का सितम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला