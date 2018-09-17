बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b9f83d5867a557fee0263f6","slug":"government-jobs-staff-selection-commission-recruitment-on-55000-posts-of-10th-pass","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 55 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940...\u0938\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नौकरियां ही नौकरियां, 10वीं पास के लिए निकली 55 हजार पदों पर बंपर वैकेंसी...सैलरी हजारों में
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 17 Sep 2018 05:52 PM IST
10वीं पास कर चुके लड़के-लड़कियों के लिए नौकरियों का पिटारा खुला गया है। 55 हजार पदों पर बंपर वैकेंसी निकली है, सैलरी हजारों में होगी, क्लिक करके पढ़ें पूरी डिटेल।
