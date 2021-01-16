ये हैं कोरोना काल के 'भगवान', पहले टीके से मिला सम्मान, पढ़ें- टीकाकरण के बाद क्या बोले ये योद्धा

{"_id":"6002b6ed8ebc3e30b80b33d4","slug":"first-vaccinated-person-of-chandigarh-mohali-and-panchkula","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 '\u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928', \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091f\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902- \u091f\u0940\u0915\u093e\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ट्राईसिटी में पहला टीका लगवाने वाले कोरोना वीर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पहला टीका लगवाते डॉ. मनजिंदर सिंह रंधावा।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टर्स की टीम के साथ शिवानी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अरुण और सरोज बाला।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोहाली के सुरजीत सिंह ने लगवाया पहला टीका।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला