ये हैं कोरोना काल के 'भगवान', पहले टीके से मिला सम्मान, पढ़ें- टीकाकरण के बाद क्या बोले ये योद्धा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 16 Jan 2021 03:20 PM IST
ट्राईसिटी में पहला टीका लगवाने वाले कोरोना वीर।
ट्राईसिटी में पहला टीका लगवाने वाले कोरोना वीर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चंडीगढ़, पंचकूला और मोहाली में शनिवार को कोरोना टीकाकरण की शुरुआत हुई। अफवाहों पर ध्यान न देते हुए ट्राईसिटी के कोरोना वीरों ने इस मुहिम में बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया और देश की कोरोना के खिलाफ शुरू जंग में भागीदारी की। ट्राईसिटी में पहला टीका लगवाने की बात से उनकी खुशी दोगुनी हो गई है। 

 
