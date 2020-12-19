शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Farmers protest against BJP leaders fasting in Haryana

हरियाणा : उपवास पर बैठे थे भाजपाई, किसानों ने दौड़ाया, टेंट उखाड़े, तस्वीरों में देखें हंगामा

अमर उजाला, फतेहाबाद (हरियाणा), Updated Sat, 19 Dec 2020 02:31 PM IST
फतेहाबाद में किसानों ने भाजपा के कार्यक्रम का विरोध किया।
1 of 5
फतेहाबाद में किसानों ने भाजपा के कार्यक्रम का विरोध किया। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरियाणा के फतेहाबाद में शनिवार को भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने कृषि कानूनों के लिए आभार जताने और एसवाईएल के लिए पपीहा पार्क के सामने उपवास कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया था। किसानों ने इसका विरोध किया और टेंट उखाड़ दिए। खुद एसपी भी किसानों को शांत नहीं कर पाए। गुस्साए किसानों ने भाजपा नेताओं को दौड़ा दिया। इसी धक्कमुक्की में भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष बलदेव सिंह ग्रोहा की पगड़ी भी खुल गई। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
city & states chandigarh haryana fatehabad bjp farm laws syl haryana police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

मश्कोह घाटी।
Chandigarh

कारगिल युद्ध पर बड़ा खुलासा, सेना ने पाक तक पहुंचाई गलत सूचना और यूं जीत ली मश्कोह घाटी

19 दिसंबर 2020

वाराणसी में बढ़ी ठंड।
Varanasi

बर्फीली हवाओं के कारण तापमान न्यूनतम से भी नीचे, जमा देने वाली ठंड में लोग घरों में दुबके

19 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
Zee5 and VI

वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
हाईवे जाम करते किसान
Baghpat

किसान आंदोलन को मिला खाप पंचायतों का समर्थन, घेरा दिल्ली-सहारनपुर हाईवे, लखनऊ तक हलचल

19 दिसंबर 2020

महा कुंभ मेला 2021
Dehradun

Maha Kumbh Mela 2021: 1938 में भी ग्यारह वर्ष में हुआ था कुंभ, उस साल भगदड़ में सैकड़ों श्रद्धालुओं की गई थी जान

19 दिसंबर 2020

उज्जैन के नवग्रह मंदिर में कराएं पूजा,होगी बुद्धि, समृद्धि एवं हर क्षेत्र में सफलता की प्राप्ति
Puja

उज्जैन के नवग्रह मंदिर में कराएं पूजा,होगी बुद्धि, समृद्धि एवं हर क्षेत्र में सफलता की प्राप्ति
जम्मू-कश्मीर में आज का मौसम
Jammu

कश्मीर में खून जमा देने वाली ठंड, जमने लगी श्रीनगर की डल झील, देखिए तस्वीरें

19 दिसंबर 2020

दिल्ली में आज का मौसमः बढ़ी सर्दी
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः 3.9 डिग्री के साथ 19 दिसंबर बना सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन, धूप निकलेगी पर जारी रहेगी ठिठुरन

19 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
फतेहाबाद में किसानों ने भाजपा के कार्यक्रम का विरोध किया।
फतेहाबाद में किसानों ने भाजपा के कार्यक्रम का विरोध किया। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बैरिकेड हटाते किसान।
बैरिकेड हटाते किसान। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसानों ने कार्यक्रम के लिए लगाया टेंट भी उखाड़ दिया।
किसानों ने कार्यक्रम के लिए लगाया टेंट भी उखाड़ दिया। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसानों को समझाते एसपी राजेश कुमार।
किसानों को समझाते एसपी राजेश कुमार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहाबाद में धरने पर बैठे किसान।
फतेहाबाद में धरने पर बैठे किसान। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X