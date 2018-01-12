बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
टल्ली पुलिसवाले ने नाका लगाया और फिर हुआ 'हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा', देखकर कहेंगे शर्म करो
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मनीमाजरा(चंडीगढ़), Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 10:25 AM IST
पुलिसवाला शराब पीकर धुत्त था, पर नाका लगाकर खड़ा हो गया। फिर वो 'हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा' हुआ, देखकर हर किसी के मुंह से निकला, शर्म आनी चाहिए।
