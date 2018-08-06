बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b67e6084f1c1b6e118b7ab0","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-chief-ram-rahim-cries-in-jail-due-to-impotent-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0926\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930-\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e, \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0930\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जेल में राम रहीम दहाड़े मार-मार कर रोया, खाना तक नहीं खा रहा बाबा, जानिए रोने की वजह
महबूब अली, अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा), Updated Mon, 06 Aug 2018 11:45 AM IST
डेरा सच्चा सौदा प्रमुख राम रहीम जेल में दहाड़े मार-मार कर रोया, तो उसे देखकर सभी हैरान रह गए। वह खाना भी नहीं खा रहा है, इसकी वजह भी सामने आ गई है, जानिए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b67e6084f1c1b6e118b7ab0","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-chief-ram-rahim-cries-in-jail-due-to-impotent-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0926\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930-\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e, \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0930\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b67e6084f1c1b6e118b7ab0","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-chief-ram-rahim-cries-in-jail-due-to-impotent-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0926\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930-\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e, \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0930\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b67e6084f1c1b6e118b7ab0","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-chief-ram-rahim-cries-in-jail-due-to-impotent-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0926\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930-\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e, \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0930\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b67e6084f1c1b6e118b7ab0","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-chief-ram-rahim-cries-in-jail-due-to-impotent-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0926\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930-\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e, \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0930\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b67e6084f1c1b6e118b7ab0","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-chief-ram-rahim-cries-in-jail-due-to-impotent-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0926\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930-\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e, \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0930\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b67e6084f1c1b6e118b7ab0","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-chief-ram-rahim-cries-in-jail-due-to-impotent-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0926\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930-\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e, \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0930\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.