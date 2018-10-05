बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bb6f977867a5528e229f0ed","slug":"congress-protest-in-chandigarh-against-rafale-deal-police-used-water-cannon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"तस्वीरें: 'राफेल' को लेकर सड़क पर उतरे कांग्रेसियों को पुलिस ने खदेड़ा, इधर गिरा कोई उधर गिरा","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तस्वीरें: ‘राफेल’ को लेकर सड़क पर उतरे कांग्रेसियों को पुलिस ने खदेड़ा, इधर गिरा कोई उधर गिरा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 05 Oct 2018 11:21 AM IST
'राफेल' को लेकर कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता और पदाधिकारी सड़क पर उतरे तो पुलिस ने उन्हें खूब दौड़ाया, कोई इधर गिर तो कोई उधर गिरा। वाटर कैनन का प्रयोग भी किया गया, देखिए।
