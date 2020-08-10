निक जोनस को नेशनल जीजू बताने पर प्रियंका चोपड़ा, कपिल शर्मा व चैनल के खिलाफ शिकायत

{"_id":"5f3121ce8ebc3e61e34d635d","slug":"complaint-against-kapil-sharma-priyanka-chopra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u094b\u0928\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u091c\u0940\u091c\u0942 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0935 \u091a\u0948\u0928\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रियंका चोपड़ा, निक जोनस, कपिल शर्मा
{"_id":"5f3121ce8ebc3e61e34d635d","slug":"complaint-against-kapil-sharma-priyanka-chopra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u094b\u0928\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u091c\u0940\u091c\u0942 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0935 \u091a\u0948\u0928\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रियंका चोपड़ा, निक जोनस
{"_id":"5f3121ce8ebc3e61e34d635d","slug":"complaint-against-kapil-sharma-priyanka-chopra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u094b\u0928\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u091c\u0940\u091c\u0942 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0935 \u091a\u0948\u0928\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रियंका चोपड़ा, कपिल शर्मा
{"_id":"5f3121ce8ebc3e61e34d635d","slug":"complaint-against-kapil-sharma-priyanka-chopra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u094b\u0928\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u091c\u0940\u091c\u0942 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0935 \u091a\u0948\u0928\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रियंका चोपड़ा, निक जोनस
{"_id":"5f3121ce8ebc3e61e34d635d","slug":"complaint-against-kapil-sharma-priyanka-chopra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u094b\u0928\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u091c\u0940\u091c\u0942 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0935 \u091a\u0948\u0928\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रियंका चोपड़ा, निक जोनस