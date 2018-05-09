बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5af281e94f1c1b9c098b8e13","slug":"chandigarh-gangrape-survivor-identified-rapist-auto-gangrape","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- \u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b '\u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e', \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लड़की बोली- हां यही है वो 'दरिंदा', जिसने मुझे कहीं भी मुंह दिखाने लायक नहीं छोड़ा
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 09 May 2018 10:39 AM IST
सामने लाया गया तो उसे देखकर लड़की चींख पड़ी और बोली यही है वो 'दरिंदा', जिसने मुझे कहीं का नहीं छोड़ा, इसे सजा दो तभी मुझे सुकून मिलेगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5af281e94f1c1b9c098b8e13","slug":"chandigarh-gangrape-survivor-identified-rapist-auto-gangrape","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- \u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b '\u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e', \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af281e94f1c1b9c098b8e13","slug":"chandigarh-gangrape-survivor-identified-rapist-auto-gangrape","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- \u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b '\u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e', \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af281e94f1c1b9c098b8e13","slug":"chandigarh-gangrape-survivor-identified-rapist-auto-gangrape","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- \u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b '\u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e', \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af281e94f1c1b9c098b8e13","slug":"chandigarh-gangrape-survivor-identified-rapist-auto-gangrape","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- \u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b '\u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e', \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af281e94f1c1b9c098b8e13","slug":"chandigarh-gangrape-survivor-identified-rapist-auto-gangrape","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- \u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b '\u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e', \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af281e94f1c1b9c098b8e13","slug":"chandigarh-gangrape-survivor-identified-rapist-auto-gangrape","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- \u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b '\u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e', \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af281e94f1c1b9c098b8e13","slug":"chandigarh-gangrape-survivor-identified-rapist-auto-gangrape","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- \u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b '\u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e', \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af281e94f1c1b9c098b8e13","slug":"chandigarh-gangrape-survivor-identified-rapist-auto-gangrape","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- \u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b '\u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e', \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af281e94f1c1b9c098b8e13","slug":"chandigarh-gangrape-survivor-identified-rapist-auto-gangrape","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- \u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b '\u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e', \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af281e94f1c1b9c098b8e13","slug":"chandigarh-gangrape-survivor-identified-rapist-auto-gangrape","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- \u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b '\u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e', \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.