शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   chandigarh fruit seller dinanath winner of colors channel reality show dance deewane

सड़क किनारे फ्रूट की फड़ी लगाने वाला मिनटों में बन गया लखपति, जानिए कैसे खुला किस्मत का ताला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sun, 16 Sep 2018 12:00 PM IST
दीनानाथ
1 of 5
सड़क किनारे फलों की फड़ी लगाने वाले एक युवक की किस्मत रातों-रात चमक गई। वह लखपति बन गया, जानना चाहेंगे कैसे खुला उसकी किस्मत का ताला।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
chandigarh dinanath colors channel dance deewane reality show
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

शख़्सियत: जानिए वो बातें जो तलत अज़ीज़ ख़ुद भी अपने बारे में भूल चुके थे
EXCLUSIVE

शख़्सियत: जानिए वो बातें जो तलत अज़ीज़ ख़ुद भी अपने बारे में भूल चुके थे
रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप के आरोपी
Chandigarh

देखिए इन 3 'दरिंदों' ने बर्बाद की CBSE टॉपर की जिंदगी, सामने आईं तस्वीरें

16 सितंबर 2018

सड़क पर जाम लगाते छात्र
Meerut

अनुशासन के नाम पर कॉलेज में छात्रों को करा दिया गंजा, छुट्टी होते ही कर दी सड़क जाम, देखें तस्वीरें

16 सितंबर 2018

girl child
Dehradun

बेटियों के लिए इस योजना में हुए 2 बड़े बदलाव, यहां अब थोड़े से इन्वेस्टमेंट से बन जाएंगे लखपति

16 सितंबर 2018

शिवपाल सिंह यादव
Kanpur

सपा को लगा झटका, 'सेक्युलर मोर्चा' में शामिल हुए कई सपाई

16 सितंबर 2018

burari death case
Delhi NCR

बुराड़ी कांडः भाटिया परिवार के 11 सदस्यों की मौत मामले में आया नया मोड़, खुदकुशी नहीं ऐसे हुई मौत

15 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

शख़्सियत: जानिए वो बातें जो तलत अज़ीज़ ख़ुद भी अपने बारे में भूल चुके थे
EXCLUSIVE

शख़्सियत: जानिए वो बातें जो तलत अज़ीज़ ख़ुद भी अपने बारे में भूल चुके थे
demo pic
Delhi NCR

देवर भाभी के प्रेम में रोड़ा बना रहा था पति, दृश्यम फिल्म देख रची मौत की साजिश

16 सितंबर 2018

Baby Delivery
Delhi NCR

महिला की डिलीवरी के बाद पता चला कुछ ऐसा, डर के मारे बेहोश हो गए अस्पताल के 3 स्टाफ

15 सितंबर 2018

delhi police asi son beats woman
Delhi NCR

एएसआई के बेटे ने बुरी तरह की थी इस लड़की की पिटाई, पीड़िता ने बताई दिल दहला देने वाली कहानी

15 सितंबर 2018

मुठभेड़ स्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच जबरदस्त मुठभेड़, 50-50 हजार के दो इनामी ढेर, देखें तस्वीरें 

16 सितंबर 2018

हत्या के बाद घर में मचा कोहराम
Meerut

Pics: फर्श पर नजर पड़ते ही सिहर उठी मां ..., दरवाजा तोड़ा तो जिम का खौफनाक मंजर देख कांप गए लोग

15 सितंबर 2018

युवती को पीटता हुआ आरोपी रोहित
Delhi NCR

वायरल वीडियो में लड़की के पिटाई का मामले में पुलिस ने की कार्रवाई, इन 2 शख्स को किया गिरफ्तार

16 सितंबर 2018

child rape
Delhi NCR

शर्मनाक! शराब के नशे में बाप ने नाबालिग बेटी से किया दुष्कर्म, विरोध करने पर दी ये सजा

16 सितंबर 2018

amba vihar murder case
Meerut

यूपीः लव मैरिज के बाद भी रहते थे अलग-अलग, 6 माह पहले परिजनों को चला पता, ये है मौत की रात की कहानी

15 सितंबर 2018

बसपा नेता की फाइल फोटो
Meerut

मर्डर: लग्जरी कार से चलता था बसपा छात्रनेता, आखिरी सांस तक सीने में उतारी गोली, देखें तस्वीरें

14 सितंबर 2018

Sheeps and goats killed due to massive landslide in rampur bushahr shimla
Shimla

तस्वीरें: पहाड़ी दरकने से 225 भेड़-बकरियां दबीं

15 सितंबर 2018

arvind kejriwal
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल की महत्वाकांक्षी डोर स्टेप डिलीवरी योजना ऐसे हो रही फेल, सीएम बोले- ये गंदी राजनीति का रंग

15 सितंबर 2018

ashu bhai guruji
Delhi NCR

बाबा आशु के खिलाफ 2012 में महिला ने लिखाई थी रिपोर्ट, इस वजह से नहीं हुई थी गिरफ्तारी

15 सितंबर 2018

fresh snowfall recorded in pangi and rohtang pass himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल की चोटियों ने ओढ़ी बर्फ की सफेद चादर, देखने लायक है नजारा

15 सितंबर 2018

मां इंदू ने बताया कि मेरी करीब 40 दिनों से बेटे सुरेंद्र से बात नहीं हुई
Kanpur

यूपीः आईपीएस सुरेंद्र दास सुसाइड केस में आया नया मोड़, यहां डॉ. रवीना के पिता ने दिया कुछ ऐसा बयान

13 सितंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

68500 शिक्षक भर्ती की उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं में भारी हेराफेरी, कार्बन कॉपी व स्कैन कॉपी में अलग-अलग उत्तर

16 सितंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

प्यार में 'मौत' की दर्दनाक कहानी... पहले पत्नी का मर्डर फिर उड़ाया खुद का भेजा, देखें तस्वीरें

15 सितंबर 2018

दीनानाथ
दीनानाथ
दीनानाथ
दीनानाथ
दीनानाथ
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.