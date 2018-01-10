बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a55fa3e4f1c1b0e788b7a02","slug":"bsf-on-highalert-pakistan-encouraging-narco-terrorism-in-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 '\u0928\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0915' \u092e\u0902\u0938\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 BSF \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुश्मन देश पाकिस्तान के ऐसे 'नापाक' मंसूबे पता चले, जानकर BSF हाईअलर्ट पर
मोहित धुपड़/अमर उजाला, हुसैनीवाला बॉर्डर, Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 05:06 PM IST
दुश्मन देश पाकिस्तान का ऐसा 'नापाक' मंसूबा पता चला है, जिसे जानकर बीएसएफ ने हाईअलर्ट जारी कर दिया है और धुंध होने के बावजूद सीमा पर कड़ी चौकसी है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a55fa3e4f1c1b0e788b7a02","slug":"bsf-on-highalert-pakistan-encouraging-narco-terrorism-in-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 '\u0928\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0915' \u092e\u0902\u0938\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 BSF \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a55fa3e4f1c1b0e788b7a02","slug":"bsf-on-highalert-pakistan-encouraging-narco-terrorism-in-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 '\u0928\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0915' \u092e\u0902\u0938\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 BSF \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a55fa3e4f1c1b0e788b7a02","slug":"bsf-on-highalert-pakistan-encouraging-narco-terrorism-in-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 '\u0928\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0915' \u092e\u0902\u0938\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 BSF \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a55fa3e4f1c1b0e788b7a02","slug":"bsf-on-highalert-pakistan-encouraging-narco-terrorism-in-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 '\u0928\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0915' \u092e\u0902\u0938\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 BSF \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a55fa3e4f1c1b0e788b7a02","slug":"bsf-on-highalert-pakistan-encouraging-narco-terrorism-in-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 '\u0928\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0915' \u092e\u0902\u0938\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 BSF \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a55fa3e4f1c1b0e788b7a02","slug":"bsf-on-highalert-pakistan-encouraging-narco-terrorism-in-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 '\u0928\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0915' \u092e\u0902\u0938\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 BSF \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a55fa3e4f1c1b0e788b7a02","slug":"bsf-on-highalert-pakistan-encouraging-narco-terrorism-in-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 '\u0928\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0915' \u092e\u0902\u0938\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 BSF \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a55fa3e4f1c1b0e788b7a02","slug":"bsf-on-highalert-pakistan-encouraging-narco-terrorism-in-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 '\u0928\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0915' \u092e\u0902\u0938\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 BSF \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.