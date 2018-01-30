बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7039b74f1c1b8e268b7254","slug":"brave-daughter-of-india-handicape-girl-rehnuma-success-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940, \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u0948\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0917\u091c\u092c\u093e \u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Pics: जिंदादिली हो तो इस बच्ची जैसी, दोनों हाथ और एक पैर नहीं, पर जज्बा गजबा का
रूबी सिंह/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 03:02 PM IST
जिंदादिली सीखनी है तो इस बच्ची से सीखिए। जन्म से दोनों हाथ नहीं और एक पैर काम नहीं करता, पर हिम्मत नहीं छोड़ी और आज मिसाल बनकर दुनिया के सामने खड़ी है।
