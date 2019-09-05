शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Blast In Batala: Blast In Crackers Factory In Batala Of Punjab

बटाला ब्लास्टः पढ़ें-फैक्ट्री का 2017 कनेक्शन, अगर जाग जाता प्रशासन तो नहीं जाती 23 लोगों की जान

आर. रघुवंशी , अमर उजाला, बटाला (पंजाब), Updated Thu, 05 Sep 2019 01:01 AM IST
बटाला में फैक्ट्री में धमाका
1 of 5
बटाला में फैक्ट्री में धमाका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुरु रामदास कालोनी स्थित पटाखा फैक्ट्री में हुए धमाके में 23 लोगों की मौत से पूरे बटाला में मातम छा गया है। धमाके की खबर सुन पूरा शहर कालोनी में उमड़ पड़ा और जिससे भी जो सहयोग हो सका, वह किया। यह पहला मौका नहीं जब इस फैक्ट्री में धमाका हुआ है। इससे पहले भी इसी फैक्ट्री में जनवरी 2017 में धमाका हुआ था। 

इसे भी पढ़ें- बटाला धमाकाः चारों तरफ चीख-पुकार, लाशों का ढेर और अपनों को तलाशते लोग, तस्वीरें
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
blast crackers factory batala punjab live photo
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

बटाला में फैक्ट्री में धमाका
Chandigarh

मौत की फैक्ट्रीः लोगों ने बताई हादसे की आंखों देखी कहानी, मंजर देख फफक कर रो पड़ी महिला

5 सितंबर 2019

परिवार ने पेश की मिशाल
Chandigarh

जुड़वा बेटियों के जन्म पर परिवार ने पेश की मिसाल, बारात जैसी आगवनी, बैंड बाजे से किया स्वागत

5 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
अमर उजाला शिक्षक सम्मान समारोह-2019 में सम्मानित शिक्षक
Shimla

शिमला में शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में सराहनीय कार्य करने पर 54 अध्यापक सम्मानित, देखें तस्वीरें

4 सितंबर 2019

रेड लाइट दिख रूकवाई गई लखनऊ बांद्रा एक्सप्रेस
Kanpur

बर्निंग ट्रेन बनने से बची लखनऊ-बांद्रा एक्सप्रेस, इंजन में लगी आग देख गेटमैन ने रेड लाइट देकर रोका

4 सितंबर 2019

कब और कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी नौकरी? जानिए प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से 149 रुपये में
Astrology Services

कब और कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी नौकरी? जानिए प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से 149 रुपये में
Airplane Restaurant in dehradun photos
Dehradun

हवाई जहाज में बैठने की फील देगा देहरादून का ये रेस्टोरेंट, तस्वीरें बेहद शानदार

4 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

लोगों ने बनाए मीम
Delhi NCR

ट्रोलर्स ने नए मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट पर लिए मजे, सेक्रेड गेम्स का सीन शेयर कर लिखा- चालान तो देना होगा

4 सितंबर 2019

अफसरों को दिशा-निर्देश देते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Agra

योगी आदित्यनाथ ने अफसरों संग किया पीएम मोदी के कार्यक्रम का 'मंथन', मथुरा को मिलेंगी यह सौगात

4 सितंबर 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
विज्ञापन
सीएसए विश्वविद्यालय
Kanpur

सीएसए में रैगिंग का आतंक, डरी सहमी छात्रा ने हॉस्टल की छत से लगाई छलांग, 20 मिनट जमीन पर तड़पती रही

4 सितंबर 2019

चालान
Delhi NCR

23 हजार को भूल जाइए, किसी का 27 तो कहीं 32 हजार का हुआ चालान, वाहन चालक हैरान

4 सितंबर 2019

कब और कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी नौकरी? जानिए प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से 149 रुपये में
Astrology Services

कब और कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी नौकरी? जानिए प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से 149 रुपये में
पेशी के दौरान पी. चिदंबरम
Dehradun

चिदंबरम और शिवकुमार के बाद अब कांग्रेस का एक और बड़ा नेता मुश्किल में, सीबीआई दर्ज करेगी केस

4 सितंबर 2019

अफगानी मरीज के साथ डॉक्टर
Lucknow

अफगान और पाक से रेफर मरीज को लखनऊ में मिली नई जिंदगी, कैंसरग्रस्त हिस्सा काटकर यूं बनाई जीभ

4 सितंबर 2019

सोना और चांदी
Lucknow

चांदी महंगी फिर भी रौनक, सोने के बाजार में सन्नाटा नवरात्र में बढ़ेगी चमक

4 सितंबर 2019

गणेश महोत्सव
Lucknow

गणपति पूजा पंडालों में रही रौनक, मोदक संग फूलों से हुआ श्रृंगार, देखें- खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

4 सितंबर 2019

चालान
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्रामः 10 नियमों के उल्लंघन का दोषी पाया गया एक वाहन चालक, कटा 59 हजार का चालान

4 सितंबर 2019

सब्जी बेचती मोहिनी
Lucknow

दिन गुजरता है स्कूल में शाम को सब्जी बेचती है मोहिनी, दूसरों के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत बनी ये बच्ची

4 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Bareilly

छात्रा के गंभीर आरोपों से घिरे स्वामी चिन्मयानंद ने पहली बार खोली जुबान, सुनते ही सब हैरान

4 सितंबर 2019

जिकरा और गुड़िया पहुंचे घर
Delhi NCR

खबर है ये सच्ची: 11 माह की बच्ची ने गुड़िया देख किया जो काम, मेडिकल जगत ने किया सलाम

4 सितंबर 2019

हत्यारोपी
Delhi NCR

फ्रिज बना ताबूतः अगर बुजुर्ग ने किया होता ये काम, बच जाती जान, आरोपी को नहीं पछतावा

4 सितंबर 2019

bhule bisre khel prayagraj
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में अमर उजाला की ओर से आयोजित पारंपरिक खेलों में दिखा बच्चों का हुनर व जज्बा

4 सितंबर 2019

आरोपी गाड़ी में रखकर फ्रीज के अंदर ले जाते बुजुर्ग का शव
Delhi NCR

फ्रिज बना ताबूतः बुजुर्ग हत्याकांड में नया खुलासा, आरोपी की प्लानिंग जानकर पुलिस भी चौंकी

4 सितंबर 2019

सेना ने वीडियो में दिखाया आतंकियों का कबूलनामा
Jammu

पाकिस्तान के पाले गए आतंकियों ने ही खोल दी उसकी नापाक पोल, सेना ने कहा- 1971 से भी कड़ा जवाब मिलेगा

4 सितंबर 2019

बटाला में फैक्ट्री में धमाका
बटाला में फैक्ट्री में धमाका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायलों का अस्पताल में चल रहा इलाज
घायलों का अस्पताल में चल रहा इलाज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बटाला और अमृतसर के अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल
बटाला और अमृतसर के अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दूर-दूर तक फैला मलबा
दूर-दूर तक फैला मलबा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

जानिए आखिर क्यों दुनियाभर में प्रसिद्ध है संभल, क्या हैं इसकी विशेषताएं

संभल का एक समृद्ध इतिहास रहा है और ये क्षेत्र कई शासकों और सम्राटों का घर रहा है। संभल में निर्मित होने वाला हस्तशिल्प उत्पाद राष्ट्रीय एवं अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर काफी प्रख्यात हैं।

4 सितंबर 2019

प्रयागराज 5:10

प्रयागराज में हौसलों और जुनून का नाम हैं श्री नारायण यादव, अपनी कमजोरी को ही बनाया अपनी ताकत

4 सितंबर 2019

डीके शिवकुमार 2:01

डीके शिवकुमार की गिरफ्तारी का विरोध, युवा कांग्रेस ने किया जोरदार प्रदर्शन

4 सितंबर 2019

शिल्पा शेट्टी 1:25

बप्पा के प्यार में कुछ ऐसी दीवानी होकर नाची शिल्पा शेट्टी, फिर आशीर्वाद लेकर गणपति का किया विसर्जन

4 सितंबर 2019

अंबानी परिवार 1:07

मुकेश अंबानी के घर धूम-धाम से हुई गणेश आरती, अमिताभ बच्चन समेत कई बड़ी हस्तियां हुईं शामिल

4 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited