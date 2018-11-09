शहर चुनें

Bandi Chhor Divas, a Sikh historic event related to the sixth Guru, Guru Hargobind Singh Ji

Pics: बंदी छोड़ दिवस पर घोड़ों के साथ युवाओं ने दिखाए ऐसे करतब, खुले रह गए लोगों के मुंह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब), Updated Fri, 09 Nov 2018 10:08 AM IST
बंदी छोड़ दिवस
1 of 6
दिवाली पर बंदी छोड़ दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में निहंग सिखों ने मोहल्ला निकाला और घोड़ों के साथ ऐसे-ऐसे करतब दिखाए, देखकर लोगों के मुंह खुले रह गए, देखिए तस्वीरें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
bandi chhor divas sikh historic event guru hargobind singh ji
