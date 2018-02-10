बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7f0ab84f1c1b410b8b8310","slug":"aap-leader-bhagwant-mann-speech-in-loksabha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0917\u0935\u0902\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u091a \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
संसद में भगवंत मान की इस स्पीच ने बनाया ये अनोखा रिकार्ड, देखिए
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 08:37 PM IST
आम आदमी पार्टी से सांसद भगवंत मान ने बीते दिनों लोकसभा में एक स्पीच दी, जिसने एक अलग ही रिकार्ड बना डाला। देखिए
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7f0ab84f1c1b410b8b8310","slug":"aap-leader-bhagwant-mann-speech-in-loksabha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0917\u0935\u0902\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u091a \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7f0ab84f1c1b410b8b8310","slug":"aap-leader-bhagwant-mann-speech-in-loksabha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0917\u0935\u0902\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u091a \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7f0ab84f1c1b410b8b8310","slug":"aap-leader-bhagwant-mann-speech-in-loksabha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0917\u0935\u0902\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u091a \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7f0ab84f1c1b410b8b8310","slug":"aap-leader-bhagwant-mann-speech-in-loksabha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0917\u0935\u0902\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u091a \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7f0ab84f1c1b410b8b8310","slug":"aap-leader-bhagwant-mann-speech-in-loksabha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0917\u0935\u0902\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u091a \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7f0ab84f1c1b410b8b8310","slug":"aap-leader-bhagwant-mann-speech-in-loksabha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0917\u0935\u0902\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u091a \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.