ब्यूटी पार्लर में दुल्हन पर अपनों ने ही फेंका था एसिड, रो-रोकर मां ने सुनाई पूरी दास्तां
Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 03:46 PM IST
बरनाला के मध्यवर्गीय परिवार की युवती हरप्रीत कौर की 07 दिसंबर 2013 को शादी थी। शादी के दिन वह लुधियाना के सराभा नगर के लैक्मे सैलून पर शादी का जोड़ा व चूड़ा पहनकर तैयार होने गई थी कि दो बदमाश उस पर तेजाब फेंककर फरार हो गए।
