Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   tourist industry loss of six crore on the first day due to taj mahal shut down

कोरोना के खौफ से ताज में सन्नाटा, सैलानियों का दिल टूटा, पर्यटन को छह करोड़ का घाटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 17 Mar 2020 11:19 PM IST
ताजमहल में पसरा सन्नाटा
ताजमहल में पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : Amar Ujala
कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए ताजमहल समेत देश भर के स्मारक मंगलवार से बंद कर दिए गए। सुबह छह बजे ही पर्यटक ताज पहुंच गए और गेट खुलने का इंतजार किया। भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण के स्टाफ ने सैलानियों को स्मारक बंद होने की जानकारी देते हुए नोटिस दिखाया। 6500 से ज्यादा सैलानी मंगलवार को ताजमहल के दीदार के बिना ही लौटे।
ताजमहल में पसरा सन्नाटा
ताजमहल में पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : Amar Ujala
दूर से देख पाए ताजमहल की झलक
दूर से देख पाए ताजमहल की झलक - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल के पीछे दशहरा घाट
ताजमहल के पीछे दशहरा घाट - फोटो : Amar Ujala
मायूम होकर लौटे पर्यटक
मायूम होकर लौटे पर्यटक - फोटो : Amar Ujala
आगरा किला के बाहर पर्यटक
आगरा किला के बाहर पर्यटक - फोटो : Amar Ujala
आगरा किला का गेट बंद
आगरा किला का गेट बंद - फोटो : Amar Ujala
बंदी से निराश सैलानी
बंदी से निराश सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
