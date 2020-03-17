कोरोना के खौफ से ताज में सन्नाटा, सैलानियों का दिल टूटा, पर्यटन को छह करोड़ का घाटा

{"_id":"5e7109618ebc3ea7cc69dc7d","slug":"tourist-industry-loss-of-six-crore-on-the-first-day-due-to-taj-mahal-shut-down","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u094c\u092b \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e, \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0939 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u0918\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
ताजमहल में पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
दूर से देख पाए ताजमहल की झलक
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल के पीछे दशहरा घाट
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
मायूम होकर लौटे पर्यटक
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
आगरा किला के बाहर पर्यटक
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
आगरा किला का गेट बंद
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
बंदी से निराश सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला