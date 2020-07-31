1 अगस्त राशिफल: महीने का पहला दिन सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

{"_id":"5f23f6ef8ebc3e9fee66bd93","slug":"horoscope-today-1st-august-2020-in-hindi-daily-horoscope-aaj-ka-rashifal-astrology-today-in-hindi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u092d\u0940 12 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
- फोटो : rashifal 2020
{"_id":"5f23f6ef8ebc3e9fee66bd93","slug":"horoscope-today-1st-august-2020-in-hindi-daily-horoscope-aaj-ka-rashifal-astrology-today-in-hindi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u092d\u0940 12 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
- फोटो : rashifal 2020