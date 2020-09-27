मांझी बनी छतरपुर की महिलाएं, पहाड़ को काटकर बनाया रास्ता, 18 महीने की मेहनत लाई रंग 

#MadhyaPradesh: Women in Agrotha village of Chhatarpur district dug over 18 months through a hill, to channel water into local village pond— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020
"There's a water problem here. 250 women of our village dug a channel to get water to flow into the pond," says Batibai Adivasi, a villager pic.twitter.com/87CcyjC55H
