Women in Agrotha village of Chhatarpur district dug over 18 months through a hill

मांझी बनी छतरपुर की महिलाएं, पहाड़ को काटकर बनाया रास्ता, 18 महीने की मेहनत लाई रंग 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, छतरपुर Updated Sun, 27 Sep 2020 05:26 PM IST
छतरपुर की महिलाएं
छतरपुर की महिलाएं - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
कहते हैं न अगर कुछ कर गुजरने का जज्बा हो तो कोई भी काम नामुमकिन नहीं है। कुछ इसी तरह की मिसाल दी है छतरपुर जिले के अंगरोठा गांव की इन महिलाओं ने। दरअसल, गांव की 250 महिलाओं ने पहाड़ को काटकर एक ऐसा रास्ता बनाया है, जिससे उनके गांव के तालाब में पानी आ सके। 18 महीने की मेहनत रंग लाई और अब तालाब में पानी भरने लगा। वहीं, एक ग्रामीण ने कहा, 'हमारे गांव में पानी की समस्या है। हमारे गांव की 250 महिलाओं ने तालाब में पानी लाने के लिए ऐसा काम किया।'
agrotha village of chhatarpur 18 months through a hill

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

