Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   wife committed suicide in pain of her husband death in madhya pradesh

पति की मौत का गम सह नहीं कर पाई पत्नी, किया आत्मदाह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 03:22 PM IST
wife committed suicide in pain of her husband death in madhya pradesh
आत्महत्या - फोटो : self
मध्यप्रदेश के सागर जिले में एक पति की मौत को पत्नी का सदमा इस कदर लगा कि उसने खुद को भी खत्म कर दिया। इस घटना से पूरे जिला स्तब्ध हो गया है और जिस वक्त पति और पत्नी की शवयात्रा निकल रही थी, उस वक्त हर किसी की आखों में आंसू थे।

प्राप्त जानकारी के मुताबिक पति बलवीर सिंह राजपूत की उम्र 54 साल थी और उसकी मौत दिल की बीमारी की वजह से हुई। सिंह कुछ दिन पहले दिल का ऑपरेशन हुआ था, लेकिन सिंह की तबीयत 2 फरवरी को ज्यादा बिगड़ गई। इस बीच सिंह को चक्कर आने लगे और शाम 5 बजे उसकी मौत हो गई। 

पूरा परिवार शोक में डूबा था और अंतिम संस्कार के लिए अगले दिन सुबह 9 बजे का समय तय किया गया। अंतिम संस्कार से कुछ देर पहले ही पत्नी मानवरी राजपूत ने खुद को बाथरूम में बंद करके आग लगा ली। मौके पर मौजूद परिजनों ने मानवती को बाहर निकाला, लेकिन गंभीर रूप में घायल होने की वजह से उसकी मौत हो गई।

मानवती के शव को पोस्टमाटर्म के लिए भेज दिया और अगले दिन पति और पत्नी के शव को एक साथ अंतिम संस्कार के लिए ले जाया गया। बताया जा रहा है कि सिंह के दो बेटे और दो बेटियां हैं।
