मध्यप्रदेश: तीन घंटे की बारिश में नागौद थाना हुआ पानी-पानी, गाड़ियां भी डूबीं

Water floods the Nagod police station in the Satna district of #MadhyaPradesh after continuous heavy rainfall for over 3 hours. Vehicles parked in the police station compound were semi- submerged. pic.twitter.com/GOGP67oyIk— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020
India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts very heavy rainfall for tomorrow in the #MadhyaPradesh districts of Rewa, Satna, Panna, Chhatarpur, Damoha, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Datiya and Bhind. pic.twitter.com/VKINK10FzA— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.