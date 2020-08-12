शहर चुनें
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Water flooded in the Nagod police station in the Satna district of MadhyaPradesh after heavy rainfall

मध्यप्रदेश: तीन घंटे की बारिश में नागौद थाना हुआ पानी-पानी, गाड़ियां भी डूबीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सतना Updated Wed, 12 Aug 2020 04:34 PM IST
सतना का नागौद थाना
सतना का नागौद थाना - फोटो : ANI

मध्य प्रदेश में सतना जिले के नागौद पुलिस थाने में भारी बारिश की वजह से स्थिति भयावह हो गई। यहां लगातार तीन घंटे तक हुई तेज बारिश के बाद पूरे थाने में पानी भर गया। इतना ही नहीं थाने में रखी कई गाड़ियां भी बारिश के पानी में आधी डूब गई।
राज्य के कई जिलों में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी
उधर मौसम विभाग ने राज्य के रीवा, सतना, पन्ना, छतरपुर, अलीराजपुर, झाबुआ, धार, दतिया और भिंड जिले में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी जारी की है। भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (आईएमडी) ने कहा है कि कल इन जिलों में बहुत तेज बारिश हो सकती है।


 
madhya pradesh news satna news nagod police station heavy rainfall

