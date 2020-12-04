रतलाम के तिहरे हत्याकांड का मुख्य आरोपी पुलिस मुठभेड़ में ढेर

Madhya Pradesh: Dilip Dewal, the prime acussed in a triple murder case in Ratlam was shot dead by Police following an encounter.
DIG says, "Acussed was shot at during retaliatory firing by policemen, he was declared brought dead at the hospital. Five policemen have been injured" pic.twitter.com/vNucATgQX7 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020
