रतलाम के तिहरे हत्याकांड का मुख्य आरोपी पुलिस मुठभेड़ में ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रतलाम Updated Fri, 04 Dec 2020 02:18 AM IST
डीआईजी - रतलाम
डीआईजी - रतलाम - फोटो : [email protected]

ख़बर सुनें
मध्य प्रदेश के रतलाम शहर में तिहरे हत्याकांड के मुख्य आरोपी दिलीप देवल को पुलिस एनकाउंटर में मार गिराया गया। डीआईजी ने कहा कि पुलिसकर्मियों द्वारा जवाबी गोलीबारी के दौरान गोली लगने से उसकी मौत हो गई। इसके बाद उसे अस्पताल में मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। इस मुठभेड़ में हमारे पांच पुलिसकर्मी भी घायल हुए हैं।
 
