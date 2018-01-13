Download App
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Teachers shaved their heads demanding equal pay for equal work in Bhopal

सिर मुंडवा कर शिक्षकों ने 'समान कार्य के लिए समान वेतन' की मांग उठाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 05:35 PM IST
Teachers shaved their heads demanding equal pay for equal work in Bhopal
भोपाल में सिर मुंडाकर शिक्षकों का विरोध - फोटो : ANI
मध्यप्रदेश में शिक्षाकर्मियों ने सिर मुंडा कर अपने अधिकारों के प्रति सरकार का ध्यान खींचने की कोशिश की है। राजधानी में अध्यापक अधिकार यात्रा के तहत शिक्षक और शिक्षिकाओं दोनों ने अपने सर मुंडवाए। 
 


मध्यप्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल में अध्यापक अधिकार यात्रा के तहत शिक्षाकर्मियों ने अपना विरोध दर्ज कराया है। अपनी मांगों के समर्थन में टीचरों ने अपना सिर मुंडवाया। शिक्षाकर्मी लंबे समय से समान कार्यों के लिए समान वेतन और उचित ट्रांसफर नीति की मांग करते रहे हैं। शिक्षाकर्मियों ने इसके साथ ही अन्य मांगें भी उठाई हैं।
bhopal teachers protest

