Hindi News ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Teacher arrested for allegedly showing obscene videos to minor girl on his phone at MP

मध्य प्रदेश : नाबालिग को अश्लील वीडियो दिखाने के आरोप में स्कूल टीचर गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सिहोर Updated Sun, 02 Dec 2018 07:18 AM IST
Sameer Yadav, ASP
मध्य प्रदेश के सिहोर शहर में एक स्कूली शिक्षक फोन पर नाबालिग बच्ची को अश्लील वीडियो दिखाने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इस बाबत जानकारी देते हुए एएसपी समीर यादव ने बताया है कि शिक्षक की करतूत जानने के बाद बच्ची के माता-पिता ने उसके खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई जिसके बाद यह कार्रवाई की गई है। घटना पांडगांव की एक स्कूल की है।  
madhya pradesh sehore school teacher
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

