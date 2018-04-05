Govt gives such a status to people who are respected & who can help people spiritually but govt, for its own selfish motives, is giving it to people who are not even known, this shouldn't be happening: Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand on MP govt giving MoS status to babas pic.twitter.com/SL1O3TfLAR— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018
जेके ग्रुप के निदेशक अभिषेक सिंहानिया उत्तर प्रदेश में लॉन्च हुई इलेक्ट्रिक कार के पहले खरीदार बने हैं। इस कार की निर्माता कंपनी महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा है। प्रदूषण के शिकार शहरों में इन इको फ्रेंडली कारों के चलन से राहत मिल सकती है।
5 अप्रैल 2018