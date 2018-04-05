शहर चुनें

मध्यप्रदेश : बाबाओं को मंत्री का दर्जा देने पर शंकराचार्य ने उठाए सवाल, बताया स्वार्थी कदम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Thu, 05 Apr 2018 10:18 AM IST
मध्यप्रदेश सरकार द्वारा बाबाओं को राज्यमंत्री का दर्जा दिए जाने पर शंकराचार्य स्वामी स्वरूपानंद सरस्वती ने सवाल उठाए हैं। उन्होंने इसे सरकार का स्वार्थी कदम करार दिया है। स्वरूपानंद ने कहा- सरकार उन लोगों को यह पद देती है जो सम्मानजनक होते हैं और जो लोगों की आध्यात्मिक तौर पर मदद करते हैं। लेकिन सरकार (मध्यप्रदेश) ने अपने स्वार्थी कारणों की वजह से उन लोगों को यह पद दिया है जिन्हें लोग जानते तक नहीं हैं। यह नहीं होना चाहिए।
बता दें कि मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कंप्यूटर बाबा सहित पांच संतों को मंत्री पद का दर्जा दिया है। कंप्यूटर बाबा के साथ इंदौर के भय्यू महाराज, अमरकंटक (नर्मदा उद्गम) के हरिहरानंदजी, डिंडोरी के नर्मदानंदजी और पंडित योगेंद्र महंत को राज्य मंत्री पद का दर्जा देने वाला आदेश राज्य सरकार की ओर से मंगलवार को जारी किया गया था। इस फैसले के बाद से सरकार और मुख्यमंत्री के फैसले पर सवाल खड़े किए जा रहे हैं। 

रामबहादुर शर्मा नाम के एक व्यक्ति की ओर से मध्य प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट की इंदौर बेंच में एक जनहित याचिका दाखिल की गई है। याचिकाकर्ता का कहना है कि उन्होंने राज्य मंत्री की संवैधानिकता को लेकर याचिका लगाई है। सरकार को इस फैसले पर दोबारा विचार करना चाहिए। इतना ही नहीं फैसले के कारण बाबाओं के रुख में भी अचानक बदलाव आया है। कल तक जिन पांचों संतों ने शिवराज सिंह चौहान द्वारा पिछले साल नर्मदा किनारे लगाए गए पौधों और अन्य विकास कार्यों की ‘पोल’ खोलने के लिए ‘नर्मदा घोटाला रथयात्रा’ शुरू करने का ऐलान किया था अब मंत्री पद की हैसियत मिलने के बाद इन्होंने अपनी पूर्व की घोषणा से कदम पीछे खींच लिए हैं। अब ये सभी बाबा जनजागरण करने की बात कर रहे हैं।
 

mos status shivraj singh chouhan narmada

