Madhya Pradesh

शिवराज सिंह पहुंचे छिंदवाड़ा के सौसर, विवादित स्थल पर की पूजा

एएनआई, सौसर Updated Sat, 15 Feb 2020 08:43 PM IST
शिवराज सिंह चौहान
शिवराज सिंह चौहान - फोटो : ANI
मध्य प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और भाजपा नेता शिवराज सिंह चौहान शनिवार को छिंदवाड़ा के सौसर पहुंचे। उन्होंने उस स्थान पर पूजा की जहां पर राज्य सरकार ने छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की प्रतिमा को हटा दिया था।
मामला क्या है?

दरअसल छिंदवाड़ा के मोहगांव तिराहे पर लगी शिवाजी महाराज की प्रतिमा को जेसीबी मशीन से हटवा दिया गया था। विवाद यही से शुरू हुआ। यहां शिवसेना समेत हिंदूवादी संगठनों के कार्यकर्ताओं ने रास्ते को जाम कर दिया था। नगरपालिका प्रशासन को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया जिसके बाद अब नगरपालिका की ओर से शिवाजी की मूर्ति के लिए नई जगह तलाशी जा रही है।
 
shivraj singh chauhan worshiped disputed site sausar
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

