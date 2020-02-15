शिवराज सिंह पहुंचे छिंदवाड़ा के सौसर, विवादित स्थल पर की पूजा

Madhya Pradesh: Former CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Sausar in Chhindwara today and performed puja at the spot from where a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was removed by the state govt on February 10. pic.twitter.com/ETPEfsbscr— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने शुक्रवार शाम को दिल्ली में कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी से मुलाकात की। इस दौरान उन्होंने सिंधिया की तरफ से राज्य सरकार पर किए गए हमले को लेकर अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर की।
15 फरवरी 2020