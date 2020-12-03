सीएम शिवराज का बड़ा बयान, बाहर से आकर मध्यप्रदेश में फसल बेचने वालों को होगी जेल

लव जिहाद पर भी दिया बयान
मैंने तय किया है कि जितनी पैदावार किसान की यहां होगी उतनी खरीद ली जाएगी। लेकिन अगर बाहर से कोई आया, अगल-बगल के राज्यों से बेचने या बेचने का प्रयास भी किया तो उसका ट्रक राजसात करवाकर उसे जे़ल भिजवा दिया जाएगा: म.प्र. के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान pic.twitter.com/t2RuUb1ZIn— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 3, 2020
Govt belongs to everyone - all religions & castes. There is no discrimination but if someone tries to do anything disgusting with our daughters, then I'll break you. If someone plots religious conversion or does anything like 'Love Jihad', you will be destroyed: MP CM SS Chouhan pic.twitter.com/Tj1nwnu14q— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020
