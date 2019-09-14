मध्य प्रदेश: मंदसौर में जानलेवा बारिश, घर से लेकर अस्पताल तक हुए जलमग्न

Madhya Pradesh: Water enters Indira Gandhi District Hospital in Mandsaur following incessant rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/LJgX300uvI



शिवना नदी अपने उफान पर है जिसकी वजह से पानी पशुपतिनाथ के मंदिर में प्रवेश कर चुका है। मंदिर के चारों तरफ पानी ही पानी नजर आ रहा है। नदी में उफान के चलते गांवों के कई घरों में पानी घुस गया है। शहर में भी सड़कों पर पानी जमा हो गया है।

Madhya Pradesh: Several low-lying areas submerged in Mandsaur, after heavy rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/IVvnQcCKrN