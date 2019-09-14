मध्य प्रदेश: मंदसौर में जानलेवा बारिश, घर से लेकर अस्पताल तक हुए जलमग्न

Madhya Pradesh: Water enters Indira Gandhi District Hospital in Mandsaur following incessant rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/LJgX300uvI— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019
Madhya Pradesh: Several low-lying areas submerged in Mandsaur, after heavy rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/IVvnQcCKrN— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मध्य प्रदेश की कमलनाथ सरकार ने एक नई योजना शुरू की है। जिसके तहत पूरे राज्य में एक ही दुकान में मुर्गा और दूध बेचा जाएगा।
14 सितंबर 2019