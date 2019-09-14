शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Several low lying areas submerged in Mandsaur after heavy rainfall in the area

मध्य प्रदेश: मंदसौर में जानलेवा बारिश, घर से लेकर अस्पताल तक हुए जलमग्न

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मंदसौर Updated Sat, 14 Sep 2019 08:23 PM IST
मंदसौर में बाढ़ जैसे हालात
मंदसौर में बाढ़ जैसे हालात - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मध्य प्रदेश के मंदसौर में लगातार हो रही बारिश लोगों के लिए खतरनाक साबित होने लगी है। भारी जल जमाव के कारण जन जीवन अस्त-व्यस्त हो गया है। घर से लेकर अस्पताल तक लोग इस बारिश से परेशान हो रहे हैं।  
विज्ञापन
मंदसौर के इंदिरा गांधी जिला अस्पताल में भी बारिश का पानी घुस गया है। यहां के हर वार्ड में जलभराव हो गया है जिसकी वजह से मरीज से लेकर डॅाक्टर तक परेशान हैं।
 

शिवना नदी अपने उफान पर है जिसकी वजह से पानी पशुपतिनाथ के मंदिर में प्रवेश कर चुका है। मंदिर के चारों तरफ पानी ही पानी नजर आ रहा है। नदी में उफान के चलते गांवों के कई घरों में पानी घुस गया है। शहर में भी सड़कों पर पानी जमा हो गया है।  
 
 
घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

भारी बारिश
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश के नीमच में हादसा, नहर में जल स्तर बढ़ने के कारण अस्थायी दुकानें बहीं

16 अगस्त 2019

मध्य प्रदेश में बाढ़
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश में बाढ़ से बुरे हालात: पशुपति नाथ मंदिर में घुसा पानी, राजगढ़ में युवक पानी में बहा

16 अगस्त 2019

अंडरपास में जमा चार फीट पानी में फंसी बस
Madhya Pradesh

अंडरपास में जमा चार फीट पानी में ड्राइवर ने उतारी बस, बाल-बाल बचे मुसाफिर

8 अगस्त 2019

Rivers in Tikamgarh orchha is flowing above normal level, 20 people rescued
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: भारी बारिश के कारण उफान पर बेतवा नदी, फंसे हुए 20 लोगों को बचाया गया

2 सितंबर 2018

Monsoon caught speed, Heavy rain in many states of the country
India News

देश के 11 राज्यों में भारी बारिश, अगले 24 घंटों में दिखेगा मानसून का रौद्र रूप

22 जुलाई 2018

सांकेतिक चित्र
India News

एमपी में बारिश से हालात खराब, 16 की मौत, मदद के लिए सेना बुलाई गई

21 अगस्त 2016

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
Astrology Services

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
विज्ञापन
mandsaur madhya pradesh rain मंदसौर मध्य प्रदेश
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

nirmala sitharaman
Business Diary

आर्थिक मंदी से निपटने के लिए वित्त मंत्री ने किए बड़े एलान, छोटे करदाताओं को दी राहत

14 सितंबर 2019

संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन
Jammu

भारतीय सेना की जवाबी कार्रवाई में दो पाक सैनिक ढेर, सफेद झंडा दिखाकर शव ले गया पाकिस्तान

14 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विराट-धोनी
Cricket News

विराट कोहली को दुनिया ने सिखाया सबक, धोनी के संन्यास से जुड़ा है मामला

14 सितंबर 2019

आरटीओ के बाहर सौदेबाजी करता दलाल
Agra

अमर उजाला स्टिंग: 3000 रुपये दो, सात दिन में मिल जाएगा डीएल, अफसरों से है हमारी सेटिंग

14 सितंबर 2019

गुरुग्राम में दारू पार्टी
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम में पकड़ी सबसे बड़ी शराब पार्टी, 43 लड़के-लड़कियां इस हाल में गिरफ्तार

14 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
राम्या कृष्णन
Bollywood

नाना के साथ राम्या के किसिंग सीन ने मचाई थी सनसनी, 'पॉर्न स्टार' बनने को लेने पड़े 37 रिटेक्स

14 सितंबर 2019

kbc 11
Bollywood

KBC 11: 7 करोड़ के लिए पूछा क्रिकेट से जुड़ा ऐसा सवाल, यूजर ने कहा- 'सचिन को भी नहीं पता होगा जवाब'

14 सितंबर 2019

Sanoj Raj and Amitabh Bachchan
Television

KBC 11: क्या था वो 15वां सवाल? जिसका जवाब देकर बिहार के सनोज राज बन गए करोड़पति

14 सितंबर 2019

ranu mondal
Bollywood

सलमान के 55 लाख के घर देने की वायरल खबर पर रानू मंडल ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, अब बताई असलियत

14 सितंबर 2019

बाबर रोड के बोर्ड पर हिंदू सेना ने पोती कालिख
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः हिंदू सेना ने बाबर रोड के बोर्ड पर पोती कालिख, नाम बदलने की मांग

14 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

लक्ष्मण सिंह यादव-रामेश्वर शर्मा
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: सरकार ने एक साथ दूध और चिकन बेचने की योजना की शुरू, भाजपा का ऐतराज

मध्य प्रदेश की कमलनाथ सरकार ने एक नई योजना शुरू की है। जिसके तहत पूरे राज्य में एक ही दुकान में मुर्गा और दूध बेचा जाएगा।

14 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
इंदौर मेट्रो रेल परियोजन का शिलान्यास करते सीएम कमलनाथ
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: कमलनाथ ने 7500 करोड़ रुपये की इंदौर मेट्रो रेल परियोजना की रखी नींव

14 सितंबर 2019

कांच खाते दयाराम साहू
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: पिछले 45 सालों से कांच खा रहा है यह शख्स, दूसरों को दे रहा सलाह, देखें वीडियो

14 सितंबर 2019

गणपति विसर्जन के दौरान नाव पलटने से बड़ा हादसा हो गया है
Madhya Pradesh

चंद लम्हों में खुशियां मातम में बदलीं, मध्यप्रदेश और महाराष्ट्र में गणेश विसर्जन के दौरान 29 लोगों की डूबने मौत

14 सितंबर 2019

petrol diesel prices most expensive in madhya pradesh
Business Diary

MP वाले चुकाते हैं देश भर में पेट्रोल-डीजल पर सबसे ज्यादा टैक्स

13 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर का एकीकृत कंट्रोल एंड कमांड सेंटर कल से होगा लाइव

14 सितंबर 2019

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री तुलसीराम सिलावट (फाइल)
Madhya Pradesh

घायल की जान बचाने के लिए मध्यप्रदेश के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने रुकवाया काफिला, वीडियो वायरल

13 सितंबर 2019

Bhedaghat Jabalpur
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश: अब तक सामान्य से 28 फीसदी ज्यादा बारिश, होशंगाबाद में नर्मदा खतरे से ऊपर बह रही

12 सितंबर 2019

किसान ने रिश्वत में दी भैंस
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: नायब तहसीलदार ने मांगी 25 हजार की रिश्वत, गरीब किसान ने कार से बांध दी भैंस

12 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

पहले बारिश होने के लिए कराई मेंढक-मेंढकी की शादी, अब बाढ़ आई तो करा दिया तलाक

13 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

ट्रक ड्राइवर का कटा 6.5 लाख रुपये का चालान

ओडिशा के संबलपुर में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा चालान कटा है। ट्रैफिक नियम तोड़ने पर नगालैंड के एक ट्रक ड्राइवर पर 6,53,100 रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया गया है।

14 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:14

हो जाएं सावधान, चोरों के निशाने पर ये गाड़ियां

14 सितंबर 2019

आरटीओ 3:04

आरटीओ के बाहर पैसे लेकर दलाल बना रहे ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, स्टिंग में हुआ खुलासा

14 सितंबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:17

इस मंदिर का झूलता खंभा आज भी है वैज्ञानिकों के लिए रहस्य

14 सितंबर 2019

कांच 1:46

मध्य प्रदेश के दयाराम साहू को अजीबोगरीब लत, बचपन से खा रहे हैं कांच

14 सितंबर 2019

Related

Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Jitu Patwari
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश: इंदौर में जाम में फंसे खेल मंत्री, खुद ही संभाली ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था की कमान

11 सितंबर 2019

Human Chain Indore
Madhya Pradesh

बरसाती नाले में बहे युवक को बचाने के लिये ग्रामीणों ने बनाई मानव श्रृंखला, देखें वीडियो

13 सितंबर 2019

इंदौर के एमवाय अस्पताल में बारिश का पानी
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेशः इंदौर के एमवाय अस्पताल में घुसा पानी, मरीज से लेकर डॅाक्टर तक परेशान

13 सितंबर 2019

Heavy rain fall alert in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra pradesh
India News

मध्य प्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र और आंध्र में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट, देश में 19 प्रतिशत अधिक हुई बरसात

10 सितंबर 2019

जनरल वीके सिंह
Madhya Pradesh

...जुर्माना इसलिए बढ़ाया जिससे जान बच सके, जिसे जो कमेंट करना हो करता रहेः वी के सिंह

12 सितंबर 2019

सीहोर में सड़क हादसा
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेशः सीहोर में भीषण सड़क हादसा, चार की मौत, एक लापता

9 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited