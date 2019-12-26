एनएसयूआई कार्यकर्ताओं ने लगाए 'आतंकवादी वापस जाओ' के नारे, प्रज्ञा ठाकुर ने कहा गद्दार

#WATCH Bhopal: NSUI workers raise "aatankwadi wapas jayo" & "Pragya Thakur, go back" slogans at Makhanlal Chaturvedi University. BJP MP Pragya Thakur had gone there to meet female students who were sitting on a 'dharna' against the university, over attendance issue. (25.12.19) pic.twitter.com/HKU1tZqoBY— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2019
BJP MP Pragya Thakur: They said MP is a terrorist, these words are illegal & indecent. They abused a female MP, on a constitutional post, they are all traitors. I will definitely take action. #Bhopal #MadhyaPradesh (25.12.19) https://t.co/zVY1c8pIxP pic.twitter.com/N1QnuW0Rhu— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2019
नागरिकता कानून और एनआरसी पर जारी विवाद थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा। एक तरफ कांग्रेस जहां हर राज्य में विरोध प्रदर्शन की अगुवाई कर रही है वहीं भाजपा इसके समर्थन में रैलियां निकाल रही है।
25 दिसंबर 2019