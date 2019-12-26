शहर चुनें

NSUI workers raised slogans against BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur in Bhopal

एनएसयूआई कार्यकर्ताओं ने लगाए 'आतंकवादी वापस जाओ' के नारे, प्रज्ञा ठाकुर ने कहा गद्दार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Thu, 26 Dec 2019 01:28 AM IST
साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई
मध्यप्रदेश के भोपाल में माखनलाल चतुर्वेदी विश्वविद्यालय में उपस्थिति के मुद्दे को लेकर धरने पर बैठी छात्राओं से बुधवार को मिलने पहुंची भाजपा सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर को नारेबाजी का सामना करना पड़ा। विश्वविद्यालय में मौजूद एनएसयूआई कार्यकर्ताओं ने 'आतंकवादी वापस जाओ' और 'प्रज्ञा ठाकुर गो बैक' के नारे लगाए। 
इस मामले में प्रज्ञा ठाकुर ने सख्त कदम उठाने की बात कही है। भाजपा सांसद ने कहा, 'उन्होंने (एनएसयूआई कार्यकर्ता) ने कहा कि सांसद आतंकवादी है, ये शब्द अवैध और अशोभनीय हैं। उन्होंने संवैधानिक पद पर आसीन एक महिला सांसद का अपमान किया है, ये सभी गद्दार हैं। मैं निश्चित तौर पर उनके खिलाफ कदम उठाऊंगी।'




अभी हाल ही में उनका एक वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई था, जिसमें उन्हें एक फ्लाइट में सवार यात्रियों के गुस्से का सामना करना पड़ा था। दरअसल, दिल्ली से भोपाल जाने वाली स्पाइजेट की फ्लाइट में सीट को लेकर साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर की क्रू मेंबर से बहस हो गई थी। जिसके बाद वह सीट की मांग को लेकर वह विमान में ही धरने पर बैठ गईं। इस दौरान फ्लाइट में सवार यात्रियों ने साध्वी प्रज्ञा के खिलाफ अपने गुस्से का इजहार किया। 
