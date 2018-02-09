अपना शहर चुनें

भूख से तड़प रही बच्ची का मां ने काटा गला, मांग रही थी दूध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, धार Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 10:50 AM IST
mother killed toddler for making continuous milk demand
मध्यप्रदेश में एक दिल दहलाने वाली घटना घटी है। यहां एक मां ने अपनी एक साल की बच्ची के गले को धारदार हथियार से काट दिया। पुलिस अधिकारी के अनुसार मां की पहचान अनीता के तौर पर हुई है। अनीता ने अपनी बेटी को इसलिए मार दिया क्योंकि वह लगातार दूध के लिए रो रही थी। घटना के दौरान घर में मां के अलावा कोई और मौजूद नहीं था।

पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया- अनीता ने बच्ची को लगातार दूध की मांग करने की वजह से मार दिया। उसे गुस्सा आ गया और उसने धारदार हथियार से अपनी बेटी की जान ले ली। हम मामले की जांच कर रहे हैं। मध्य प्रदेश पुलिस ने आरोपी मां को एक रिश्तेदार के घर से गिरफ्तार किया है।

पुलिस के अनुसार घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद अनीता रिश्तेदार के घर चली गई थी। बच्ची के बिना घर को बंद करते समय जब पड़ोसियों ने उसे देखा तो उन्हें मां पर शक हुआ। स्थानीय नागरिकों की मदद से पड़ोसी ने जब घर का दरवाजा तोड़ा तो वह खून से लथपथ बच्ची के शव को देखकर हैरान रह गए। बच्ची की बॉडी को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है।
 

