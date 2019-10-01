शहर चुनें

Madhya Pradesh : Transfer of Senior IPS officers, Special DG Purushottam Sharma lost STF

मध्यप्रदेश : आईपीएस अधिकारियों के तबादले, स्पेशल डीजी पुरुषोत्तम शर्मा को एसटीएफ से हटाया

Updated Tue, 01 Oct 2019 11:06 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh : Transfer of Senior IPS officers, Special DG Purushottam Sharma lost STF
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश में महानिदेशक और अतिरिक्त पुलिस महानिदेशक स्तर के वरिष्ठ आईपीएस अधिकारियों का तबादला कर दिया गया है। राज्य सरकार ने मंगलवार को इसके आदेश जारी किए। 
इसके साथ ही विवादों में घिरे विशेष पुलिस महानिदेशक साइबर क्राइम और एसटीएफ पुरुषोत्तम शर्मा और ईओडब्ल्यू के विशेष पुलिस महानिदेशक केएन तिवारी को हटा दिया गया था। 

विशेष पुलिस महानिदेशक साइबर क्राइम के पद पर राजेंद्र कुमार को नियुक्त किया गया है। वह अभी संचालक लोक अभियोजन हैं। अब यह पद पुरुषोत्तम शर्मा संभालेंगे। 

madhya pradesh ips officer transfer purushottam sharma
