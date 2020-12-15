शहर चुनें
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Madhya Pradesh Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath call us anti farmers you placed the burden of Interest on the heads of farmers shivraj singh chauhan

शिवराज ने राहुल और कमलनाथ को घेरा, कहा- उन्होंने किसानों पर ब्याज का बोझ बढ़ाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Tue, 15 Dec 2020 06:53 PM IST
विज्ञापन
शिवराज सिंह चौहान
शिवराज सिंह चौहान - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
नए कृषि कानूनों को लेकर लोगों में कई प्रकार की भ्रांतियां हैं। इसे लेकर पूरे देश में किसान संगठन आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। वहीं, भाजपा शासित राज्यों में सरकारें खुद को किसान हितैषी पेश करने में लगी है।मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने मंगलवार को कहा कि कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ हमें किसान विरोधी कहते हैं। जबकि उन्होंने किसानों के सिर पर ब्याज का बोझ लाद दिया।
विज्ञापन

शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने उज्जैन में एक सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि भाजपा सरकार इस बोझ को किसानों के सिर से हटाएगी। 
 

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states madhya pradesh national

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

नींद उड़ाने वाला है सरकारी सेवकों को 30 साल की नौकरी के बाद घर भेजने वाला कानून

15 दिसंबर 2020

स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के सचिव राजेश भूषण
India News

Covid-19 Bulletin: टीकाकरण के बाद दिख सकते हैं प्रतिकूल प्रभाव, तैयारी करें राज्य

15 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
आरोपी भाई व उसका घर
Meerut

सनकी भाई के कारण बहन के लिए काल बनीं अठारह कुत्तों की रोटियां, ये था पूरा मामला

15 दिसंबर 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी की दो टूक-वो ही कृषि सुधार किए जिनकी वर्षों से हो रही थी मांग, विपक्ष कर रहा भ्रमित

15 दिसंबर 2020

युवराज सिंह
Cricket News

संन्यास के बाद वापसी को तैयार युवराज सिंह, T-20 टीम में किए गए शामिल!

15 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
VJ Chitra
Bollywood

टीवी पर दिए इंटीमेट सीन से नाराज थे VJ Chitra के पति, आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने के आरोप में पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

15 दिसंबर 2020

कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'पोस्ट कोविड सिंड्रोम' की चपेट में आ रहे संक्रमणमुक्त मरीज, जानें क्या है इसके पीछे का कारण

15 दिसंबर 2020

आईटीआई की छात्रा जाह्नवी
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: शिकायत लेकर पहुंची आईटीआई की छात्रा को कलेक्टर ने सौंपी अपनी कुर्सी

15 दिसंबर 2020

Sex Racket in Agra News Hindi: होटल में देह व्यापार के आरोप में पकड़ी गई युवतियां
Agra

देह व्यापार: युवतियों से पूछताछ में मिली हैरान करने वाली जानकारी, लोगों को बातों में 'फंसाकर'

15 दिसंबर 2020

LPG gas cylinder
Bazar

लगा झटका; महंगा हुआ बगैर सबसिडी का रसोई गैस सिलिंडर, जानिए कितनी चुकानी होगी कीमत

15 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X