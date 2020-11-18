शहर चुनें
Madhya Pradesh: Property of criminal Sajid Chandanwala was demolished in Indore, today

इंदौर: शातिर बदमाश साजिद चंदनवाला की संपत्ति पर चला बुलडोजर, अवैध निर्माण ध्वस्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Updated Wed, 18 Nov 2020 09:18 PM IST
साजिद चंदनवाला
साजिद चंदनवाला - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर में गुरुवार को शातिर बदमाश साजिद चंदनवाला की संपत्ति ध्वस्त कर दी गई। इस मामले में इंदौर के डीआईजी ने बताया कि, हमने पहले भी इस तरह के अभियान चलाए हैं। अब हमने जिला प्रशासन और नगरपालिका के साथ मिलकर ऐसे लोगों के अवैध अतिक्रमण को ध्वस्त किया है, जो आपराधिक गतिविधियों में शामिल हैं।
खबरों के मुताबिक, साजिद पर 40 से ज्यादा आपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं। वह एनएसए और जिला बदर जैसी बड़ी धाराओं में जेल जा चुका है। साजिद ने शहर में करोड़ों की सरकारी जमीन और लोगों की दुकानों पर कब्जा करके रखा था।
city & states madhya pradesh sajid chandanwala साजिद चंदनवाला

