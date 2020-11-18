इंदौर: शातिर बदमाश साजिद चंदनवाला की संपत्ति पर चला बुलडोजर, अवैध निर्माण ध्वस्त

Madhya Pradesh: Property of criminal Sajid Chandanwala was demolished in Indore, today"We've run such drives before. Now we've teamed up with district admin & municipality to demolish such illegal encroachments of people who are involved in criminal activities," says DIG Indore pic.twitter.com/E1XbdJ6lGt— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.