Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Madhya Pradesh NSA slapped on 40 people, 106 FIRs lodged in adulteration case suddh ke liye yudh

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध: मध्यप्रदेश में 40 मिलावटखोरों पर रासुका की कार्रवाई, 106 से अधिक एफआईआर दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Sun, 22 Dec 2019 09:29 AM IST
Tulsi Silawat
Tulsi Silawat - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश में सरकार द्वारा चलाए जा रहे शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध कैंपेन के तहत 40 मिलावटखोरों के खिलाफ राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा कानून के तहत कार्रवाई की गई है। इसके अलावा प्रशासन ने 106 से अधिक एफआईआर दर्ज की है। 
लोक स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्री तुलसीराम सिलावट ने बताया कि दूध और दूध से बनी वस्तुओं में मिलावट करने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ अब तक 40 के खिलाफ रासुका की कार्रवाई और 106 एफाआईआर दर्ज किया गया है। इस दौरान मिलावटखोरों पर चार करोड़ 56 लाख रुपयों का जुर्माना भी अधिरोपित किया गया है।

कार्रवाई के दौरान 24 करोड़ रुपये मूल्य का मिलावटी सामान भी जब्त किया गया है। खाद्य सुरक्षा के लिए जारी कार्रवाई को और तेज बनाने के लिए ग्वालियर, इंदौर, जबलपुर, सागर और उज्जैन में खाद्य प्रयोगशालाएं स्थापित किये जाएंगे।



 
suddh ke liye yudh madhya pradesh
