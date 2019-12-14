मध्यप्रदेश: शराब पीकर अपनी आठ वर्षीय बच्ची के साथ करता था दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

CSP Rakesh Mohan Shukla: Child line's Counsellor talked to the girl after receiving a phone call. It was found that 3 yrs back her mother had left them. Her father works as a labourer & sexually assaults her at night after consuming alcohol. FIR registered, man has been arrested. https://t.co/jtZjkZyDTF pic.twitter.com/gD8hsp3C2w— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019
13 दिसंबर 2019