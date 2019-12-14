शहर चुनें

मध्यप्रदेश: शराब पीकर अपनी आठ वर्षीय बच्ची के साथ करता था दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नीमच Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 02:52 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social media
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के नीमच में एक व्यक्ति को अपनी आठ वर्षीय बेटी के साथ दुष्कर्म करने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। पुलिस का कहना है कि लड़की को मेडिकल जांच के लिए भेजा गया। जिसके बाद इस बात की पुष्टि हुई है कि लड़की के साथ दुष्कर्म हुआ है। 
पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी पिता को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। आरोपी ने कई मौकों पर अपनी ही बेटी के साथ दुष्कर्म किया। पुलिस ने कहा है कि इस मामले के लिए एक एसआईटी का गठन किया गया है। साथ ही मामले की जांच जारी है। 

पुलिस ने बताया कि यह पूरा मामला तब सामने आया जब पीड़ित बच्ची ने चाइल्ड लाइन काउंसर को फोन किया। जिसके बाद पता चला कि बच्ची की मां उसे तीन साल पहले ही छोड़ के जा चुकी है। उसका पिता एक मजदूर के रूप में काम करता है। पुलिस ने कहा कि आरोपी पिता रात में शराब पीकर आता था और उसके बाद अपनी बेटी का यौन शोषण करता था। 
neemuch misdeed मध्यप्रदेश
