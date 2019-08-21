शहर चुनें

मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री बाबूलाल गौर का निधन, अस्पताल में ली अंतिम सांस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 21 Aug 2019 07:46 AM IST
बाबूलाल गौर
बाबूलाल गौर
ख़बर सुनें
 मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और भाजपा नेता बाबूलाल गौर का बुधवार सुबह निधन हो गया। वे लंबे समय से बीमार चल रहे थे। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक भोपाल के नर्मदा अस्पताल में उन्होंने अंतिम सांस ली।
babulal gaur
