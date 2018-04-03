शहर चुनें

SC/ST एक्ट: मध्यप्रदेश में मंत्री के घर पर हुआ पथराव, राज्य में मृतकों की संख्या बढ़ी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 12:57 PM IST
दलित विरोध प्रदर्शन
दलित विरोध प्रदर्शन
भारत बंद के बाद उपजी हिंसा पर मध्यप्रदेश प्रशासन पूरी तरह से नियंत्रण करने की कोशिश कर रहा है। मामले पर राज्य के गृह मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह ने कहा है कि हालात काबू में हैं। उन्होंने कहा- राज्य की परिस्थिति सामान्य है। राज्य में पर्याप्त पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया है। हमारी प्राथमिकता राज्य की कानून और व्यवस्था को बनाए रखना है।
सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा एससी/एसटी पर दिए फैसले के बाद हुए विरोध प्रदर्शन में ग्वालियर-चंबल से ताल्लुक रखने वाले 8 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। वहीं प्रदर्शन के दौरान हुई गोलीबारी में 16 लोग घायल हो गए हैं। जिसकी वजह से आज भी ग्वालियर, भिंड और मुरैना में प्रशासन ने कर्फ्यू लगा रखा है। कुछ लोगों ने मंत्री लाल सिंह आर्य के घर के अलावा कई जगहों पर पथराव किया। जिसकी सूचना मिलने के बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। भिंड में भी भाजपा सांसद डॉक्टर भागीरथ प्रसाद के घर पर पथराव करने की खबर सामने आई है।

भोपाल में धारा 144 लागू है। मुरैना में हालात सामान्य होते नजर नहीं आ रहे हैं। राज्य में जगह-जगह पर पुलिस बल तैनात है। विरोध प्रदर्शन करने वालों लोगों के द्वारा उखाड़ी गई रेल पटरियों को ठीक कर दिया गया है। इसी बीच मुरैना के उत्तमपुरा में विवाद शुरू हुआ जिसमें फायरिंग हुई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और हालात पर काबू किया। एहतियात के तौर पर इंटरनेट सेवा बंद रखी गई हैं। सभी शिक्षण संस्थनों को दो दिन के लिए बंद रखा गया है। पुलिस ने करीब एक हजार लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। वीडियो और फोटो के जरिए हिंसा फैलाने वालों की पहचान करने का काम जारी है।

