Situation in the state is normal. Adequate police force has been deployed. Our priority is to maintain law and order in the state: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhuepndra Singh #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/WKesZN2909— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2018
दलित आंदोलन को लेकर सपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने बड़ा बयान दिया है। अखिलेश ने सवाल उठाया है कि ये सब किसके इशारे पर हो रहा है। एक्ट बदलने की क्या जरूरत पड़ी ये साजिश है।
3 अप्रैल 2018