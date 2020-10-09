शहर चुनें
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Madhya pradesh by election 2020, MP CM Shivraj singh chauhan bows down to people during a rally in Mandsaur as a mark of gratitude towards them

मध्यप्रदेशः मंच पर घुटनों के बल बैठ गए शिवराज, जनता से कहा- सिर्फ आपकी वजह से हूं यहां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मंदसौर Updated Fri, 09 Oct 2020 10:42 PM IST
विज्ञापन
shivraj singh chouhan
shivraj singh chouhan - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
मध्य प्रदेश उपचुनाव को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ताबड़तोड़ प्रचार में जुट गए हैं। रैलियों में जहां वे विपक्षियों पर निशाना साध रहे हैं तो वहीं लोगों से झुककर वोट भी मांग रहे हैं। वहीं शुक्रवार को मंदसौर की रैली में शिवराज ने लोगों को उस समय हैरान कर दिया जब वह घुटने के बल बैठकर लोगों को धन्यवाद कहने लगे।
विज्ञापन

उन्होंने इस दौरान कहा कि चुनाव के समय लोग कहते थे कि मंदसौर और नीमच में सूपड़ा साफ हो जाएगा, तब आपने ऐसा साथ दिया कि मैं कभी नहीं भूलूंगा और इसके लिए मैं आपका कृतज्ञ हूं।
 

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states madhya pradesh shivraj singh chouhan madhya pradesh by election 2020 mandsaur neemuch election madhya pradesh by election

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

विकास दुबे और चंदन सिंह। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

विकास दुबे की तरह इस बदमाश ने भी फैलाया था आतंक, अब जेल में लिख रहा 'किताब'

9 अक्टूबर 2020

स्विस बैंक
India News

काला धन: बड़ी सफलता, स्विस बैंक में भारतीय खाताधारकों की दूसरी सूची मिली

9 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स
Cricket News

वीरेंद्र सहवाग का तंज, कुछ बल्लेबाज चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स को सरकारी नौकरी समझते हैं

9 अक्टूबर 2020

परिजनों से मिलने पहुंचे एसएसपी महेंद्र प्रताप
Kanpur

बीवी को प्रेमी की बाहों में आपत्तिजनक हालत में देख पति ने फरसे से काटा सिर, पैदल लेकर पहुंचा थाने

9 अक्टूबर 2020

एंटी-रेडिएशन मिसाइल 'रुद्रम'
India News

सुखोई और तेजस के पंखों पर सवार होगी 'रुद्रम', जानें ऊंचाई-सिग्नल और रेडिएशन से जुड़ी खूबियां

9 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
धर्मेंद्र
Bollywood

धर्मेंद्र ने दिखाया अपने फार्महाउस का नजारा, वीडियो में कैद हुई हरियाली

9 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

कोरोना संक्रमित होने पर फेफड़ों पर क्या प्रभाव पड़ता है? जानिए इसके बारे में सबकुछ

9 अक्टूबर 2020

पूजा बनर्जी, कुणाल वर्मा
Television

मां बनीं छोटे पर्दे की 'पार्वती', लॉकडाउन में की थी ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संग गुपचुप शादी

9 अक्टूबर 2020

An elephant got angry on Mahawat in Sultanpur.
Lucknow

अचानक भड़के गजराज ने महावत को पटका, गांव में मचाया उत्पात, पेड़ व हैंडपंप उखाड़ डाले, तस्वीरें

9 अक्टूबर 2020

लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब
Bollywood

Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: हीरो का एलान, जिस दिन भूत दिखा मैं चूड़ियां पहन लूंगा और फिर हुआ ये...

9 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited