मध्य प्रदेश : कांग्रेस नेता को धमकाने वाला भाजपा विधायक का बेटा गिरफ्तार, कोर्ट में पेशी आज

मध्यप्रदेश में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के हरदा से विधायक कमल पटेल के बेटे सुदीप को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। सुदीप पर कांग्रेस के नेता सुखराम बामने को धमकी देने का आरोप है। उसने कांग्रेस नेता को इसी साल अप्रैल में धमकी दी थी। उसे आज ही कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Harda MLA Kamal Patel's son Sudeep(in file pic) arrested by Police on charges of threatening Congress leader Sukhram Bamne in April this year. He will be produced in court today pic.twitter.com/3Og9Dz4lFN