MAdhya Pradesh: BJP Harda MLA Kamal Patel son arrested for threatening Congress leader Sukhram Bamne

मध्य प्रदेश : कांग्रेस नेता को धमकाने वाला भाजपा विधायक का बेटा गिरफ्तार, कोर्ट में पेशी आज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Thu, 20 Jun 2019 03:49 PM IST
मध्यप्रदेश के हरदा विधायक कमल पटेल का बेटा सुदीप
मध्यप्रदेश के हरदा विधायक कमल पटेल का बेटा सुदीप - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के हरदा से विधायक कमल पटेल के बेटे सुदीप को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। सुदीप पर कांग्रेस के नेता सुखराम बामने को धमकी देने का आरोप है। उसने कांग्रेस नेता को इसी साल अप्रैल में धमकी दी थी। उसे आज ही कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।  
madhya pradesh harda mla bjp mla bjp kamal patel congress leader sukhram bamne
