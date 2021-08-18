कार्रवाई: इंदौर जिला प्रशासन ने जब्त किया 50 हजार लीटर केरोसिन तेल

MP: Indore district admin seized 50,000 litres of kerosene oil from the possession of 9 dealers— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021
"Their licenses were not renewed. We found 3 diesel tankers carrying blue kerosene in a concealed manner. FIR will be registered against them: Abhay Bedekar, Addl Collector (17.08) pic.twitter.com/KbU85obFBW
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.