Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Indore district admin seized 50000 litres kerosene oil from the possession of nine dealers

कार्रवाई: इंदौर जिला प्रशासन ने जब्त किया 50 हजार लीटर केरोसिन तेल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Wed, 18 Aug 2021 08:00 AM IST

सार

  • तीन डीजल टैंकरों में मिट्टी का तेल छुपा हुआ मिला
  • पकड़े गए लोगों ने लाइसेंस का नवीनीकरण नहीं किया था
3 डीजल टैंकरों में नीला मिट्टी का तेल छुपा हुआ मिला
3 डीजल टैंकरों में नीला मिट्टी का तेल छुपा हुआ मिला - फोटो : ani

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर प्रशासन ने बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। प्रशासन ने करीब नौ डीलरों के कब्जे से 50 हजार लीटर केरोसिन तेल जब्त किया है। तेल को बड़े टैंकरों में भरकर एक स्थान से दूसरे स्थान पर ले जाया जा रहा था।
अपर कलेक्टर अभय बेडेकर ने कहा कि जो भी लोग इस काम में लिप्त हैं उनके लाइसेंस का नवीनीकरण नहीं किया गया था। साथ ही कहा कि तीन डीजल टैंकरों में मिट्टी का तेल छुपा हुआ मिला। सब के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की जाएगी।


city & states madhya pradesh mp news madhya pradesh news
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

