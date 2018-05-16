Looking at the way citizens of big winning cities had turned Swachhata into a Jan Andolan, I am not surprised at the results. Congratulations #Indore & #Bhopal for a repeat performance at #1&2. Well done #Chandigarh for coming in 3rd.— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 16, 2018
Others will surely try & catch up next year. pic.twitter.com/M8PMQRn1QI
सभी इंदौरवासियों को बधाई इंदौर शहर स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2018 में पुनः नं. 1 आया है।#SwachhSurvekshan2018#IndorePhirSeBanaNo1 pic.twitter.com/aSrIEHhBjR— Malini Gaur (@GaurMalini) May 16, 2018
केंद्र की ओर से कश्मीर में रमजान के महीने में एकतरफा सीजफायर को मंजूरी मिलने के कुछ ही घंटो बाद ही कश्मीर में मुठभेड़ शुरू हो गई। दक्षिण कश्मीर के शोपियां जिले के जामानगरी में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी है।
16 मई 2018