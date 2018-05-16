शहर चुनें

फिर देश का सबसे साफ-सुथरा शहर बना इंदौर, दूसरे स्थान पर भोपाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Updated Wed, 16 May 2018 06:58 PM IST
Indore, Bhopal & Chandigarh cleanest cities in India: Survey
पिछले साल की तरह ही इस बार भी इंदौर ने एक बार फिर बाजी मारते हुए स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2018 में पहला स्थान हासिल किया है। दूसरे स्थान पर मध्यप्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल है। पिछले साल की रैंकिंग में भी इन्हीं दोनों शहरों ने पहला और दूसरा स्थान हासिल किया था। इस सूची में चंडीगढ़ को तीसरा स्थान मिला है।
 

केंद्रीय शहरी विकास राज्य मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने ट्वीट कर ये जानकारी दी। मंत्री ने अपने ट्वीट में इंदौर और भोपाल के लोगों को इस उपलब्धि के लिए बधाई दी। पुरी ने ये भी लिखा कि दोनों ही शहरों की जनता ने इस अभियान को जनआंदोलन में बदला और ये सफलता पाई।




इंदौर की ये उपलब्धि इसलिए भी बड़ी है क्योंकि ये सर्वेक्षण देश के 4 हजार शहरों में किया गया और इसके मापदंड काफी कड़े थे। इधर इस उपलब्धि पर इंदौर की महापौर मालिनी गौड़ ने लगातार दूसरे साल सर्वेक्षण में नंबर एक आने के लिए इंदौर की जनता की जमकर तारीफ की। उन्होंने कहा कि शहर की इस उपलब्धि में शहर के जनप्रतिनिधियों, जनता, अधिकारियों और मीडिया का पूरा सहयोग रहा है।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

