Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Income Tax department conducted raid at Oriental Institute of Science and Technology & Thakral group

मध्य प्रदेश में ठकराल ग्रुप के सात ठिकानों पर आयकर विभाग ने की छापेमारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 11:29 AM IST
Income Tax department conducted raid at Oriental Institute of Science and Technology & Thakral group
आयकर विभाग ने भोपाल के ओरियंटल इंस्टीट्यूट साइंस एंड टेक्नोलॉजी समेत ठकराल ग्रुप के सात ठिकानों पर छापा मारा है। विभाग को यहां पर वित्तीय अनियमितताओं की ‌शिकायतें मिली थीं, जिसके बाद यह कार्रवाई की गई है। गौरतलब है कि ठकराल ग्रुप का मध्यप्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल समेत कई शहरों में इंजीनियरिंग, फार्मेसी और मैनेजमेंट इंस्टीट्यूट्स संचालित हो रहे हैं। इंदौर में ठकराल ग्रुप एक प्राइवेट यूनिवर्सिटी भी संचालित कर रहा है। 

RELATED

 
income tax oriental college shivraj singh chauhan
कॉमेंट करें

Spotlight

bigg boss 11 contestant puneesh sharma declared the winner in house
Television

Bigg Boss की चालबाजी को समझ गया ये कंटेस्टेंट, फिनाले से 3 दिन पहले Winner किया घोषित

12 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Indira Gandhi Medical College for post of Senior resident
Government Jobs

इंदिरा गांधी मेडिकल कॉलेज में सीनियर रेजीडेंट के पदों पर वैकेंसी, निशुल्क आवेदन

12 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in ITI Limited for post of Assistant Executive Engineers
Government Jobs

ITI लिमिटेड में असिस्टेंट एग्जीक्यूटिव इंजीनियर्स के लिए वैकेंसी, 2 फरवरी लास्ट डेट

12 जनवरी 2018

week 1st barc report trp rating of tv shows bigg boss 11 out of the list
Television

फिनाले वीक का Bigg Boss को नहीं मिला फायदा, TRP लिस्ट में टॉप-10 से बाहर

12 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut and karan johar patch up at indias next superstar
Bollywood

तो क्या कंगना नहीं भुला पा रहीं हैं करण से दुश्मनी, बोलीं- 'शो में जहर पिलाते हैं'

12 जनवरी 2018

shah rukh khan next movie zero leak pictures on the sets
Bollywood

OMG: ZERO के सेट से शाहरुख खान की तस्वीरें हुईं LEAK, देखकर पहचान नहीं पाएंगे

12 जनवरी 2018

salman khan stopped race 3 shooting after a group of armed men entered the premises
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने रोकी 'रेस 3' की शूटिंग, इनके कहने पर घर से निकलना किया बंद

11 जनवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali padmavati officially changed padmaavat
Bollywood

नए नाम और नई तारीख पर रिलीज होगी 'पद्मावती', 25 जनवरी के धोखे में ना रहें

11 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut, amitabh bachchan, r balki next movie not happening
Bollywood

'झांसी की रानी' के फैंस को निराशा, अब अमिताभ के साथ नहीं करेंगी एवरेस्ट फतह

11 जनवरी 2018

akash dadlani out of the bigg boss house in mid week
Television

Bigg Boss 11: घर से आउट होने पर आकाश को लगा सदमा, बाहर आते ही दे दिया ये बड़ा बयान

12 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

fodder scam: Lalu complaints CBI special court that he being treated as comman prisoner
Bihar

आम कैदियों की तरह ट्रीट किए जाने पर लालू नाराज, जज से की शिकायत

चारा घोटाला मामले में सलाखों के पीछे पहुंचे राष्ट्रीय जनता दल चीफ लालू यादव ने सुनवाई के दौरान केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) कोर्ट से कई शिकायतें की।

12 जनवरी 2018

delhi directorate seizes 61 crore from a private company locker includes 2000 note gold bullion
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः U&I कंपनी के लॉकर ने उगले 61 करोड़, मिले 2 हजार के नोट और सोने के सिक्के

11 जनवरी 2018

Man dead in Ratlam due to self immolation after virat kohli got out in South Africa India Test Match
Madhya Pradesh

कोहली के आउट होने पर आत्मदाह करने वाले बुजुर्ग की मौत

9 जनवरी 2018

child reached to police station in etawah
Kanpur

'पापा काे एेसे माराे क‌ि रूह कांप जाए', थाने पहुंचे इस 11 साल के बच्चे ने बयां क‌िया गुस्सा

5 जनवरी 2018

mukhtar ansari suffering from heart attack
Kanpur

बसपा व‌िधायक मुख्तार अंसारी और उनकी पत्नी को हार्ट अटैक, अस्पताल में भर्ती

10 जनवरी 2018

ex mla of bjp and bsp will join the samajwadi party today
Lucknow

भाजपा और बसपा के पूर्व विधायक आज थामेंगे सपा का हाथ

11 जनवरी 2018

teachers against cm jairam thakur cabinet decision
Shimla

जयराम कैबिनेट के फैसले के विरोध में उतरा अध्यापक संघ

12 जनवरी 2018

CBI judge insured that Lalu Yadav will get Dahi Chura in jail on Makar Sankranti
Bihar

...जब कोर्ट में लालू ने रखी ये मांग ,जज बोले- ये चीजें तो जेल में ही मिल जाएंगी

11 जनवरी 2018

All govt and private schools to remain closed till 14th January due to intense cold wave
Chandigarh

शीतकालीन छुट्टियों में बढ़ोतरी, अब 14 जनवरी तक बंद रहेंगे हरियाणा के स्कूल

8 जनवरी 2018

samajwadi party program in kanpur
Kanpur

चल रहा था सपा का कार्यक्रम, पुलिस ने पहुंच क‌िया कुछ एेसा 

12 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

पैसे चुराने के आरोप में टीचर ने छात्रा के साथ की ये अश्लील हरकत

मध्यप्रदेश के अलीराजपुर में एक शर्मनाक घटना सामने आई। यहां पैसे चोरी करने के आरोप में एक छात्रा के कपड़े उतरवाए गए। छात्रा पर दो लड़कियों ने पैसे चुराने के आरोप लगाए। जिसके बाद टीचर ने उसके चेक करने के लिए उसके कपड़े उतरवा लिए।

11 जनवरी 2018

CCTV FOOTAGE TUITION TEACHER ARRESTED FOR KIDNAPPING, MURDERING 2ND CLASS STUDENT IN BHOPAL 0:38

भोपाल में ट्यूशन टीचर ने दूसरी क्लास के स्टूडेंट के साथ की हैवानियत

9 जनवरी 2018

4 women killed after closed coal mine caved in 0:51

अवैध खनन के चक्कर में गई चार महिलाओं की जान

8 जनवरी 2018

PM NARENDRA MODI ARRIVES IN DG CONFERENCE IN MADHYA PRADESH INAUGURATED BSF FIVE BUILDING 3:21

डीजी कॉन्फ्रेंस में पहुंचे पीएम मोदी पुलिस अधिकारियों की लगाएंगे क्लास

8 जनवरी 2018

Road accident in sagar of Madhya Pradesh 0:48

LIVE: ट्रक ने जीप को मारी जोरदार टक्कर, आप भी देखिए

4 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

delhi directorate seizes 61 crore from a private company locker includes 2000 note gold bullion
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः U&I कंपनी के लॉकर ने उगले 61 करोड़, मिले 2 हजार के नोट और सोने के सिक्के

11 जनवरी 2018

only two percent people pay income tax despite increase in number of taxpayers
Personal Finance

देश में केवल 2 फीसदी लोग भरते हैं इनकम टैक्स, टैक्सपेयर्स की संख्या बढ़ने के बावजूद घटा आंकड़ा

25 दिसंबर 2017

raid by income tax department on anushka hospital
Moradabad

अनुष्का अस्पताल पर आयकर विभाग का छापा

21 दिसंबर 2017

INCOME TAX raid in doctors house in ajmer
Jaipur

डाॅक्टर के पास मिले करोड़ों के जेवरात, आयकर विभाग की कार्रवाई

20 दिसंबर 2017

income tax department seized 1.4 crore cash 3.5 kg jewelery in IVF and diagnostic center raids
India News

बंगलूरू में डॉक्टर-मेडिकल सेंटर सांठगांठ का भंडाफोड़, 100 करोड़ काला धन पकड़ा

3 दिसंबर 2017

Income tax raid on many places of perfume traders
Hathras

इत्र कारोबारी के कई ठिकानों पर आयकर के छापे

30 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
view more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.