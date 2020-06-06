शहर चुनें
मध्यप्रदेश: आठ साल की बच्ची के साथ 22 साल के व्यक्ति ने किया दुष्कर्म, गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, धार Updated Sat, 06 Jun 2020 10:04 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर

ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के धार जिले में शुक्रवार को एक आठ साल की बच्ची के साथ 22 साल के व्यक्ति ने कथित तौर पर दुष्कर्म किया है। इस मामले पर पुलिस ने कहा, ‘मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है और आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है। हम मामले की जांच कर रहे हैं।’
sexual harrasment madhya pradesh police accused investigation

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

