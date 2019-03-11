Congress' Digvijay Singh: Congress party will get good results. Narendra Modi didn't fulfill the promises that he made, therefore, he is not going to become the Prime Minister for sure pic.twitter.com/nBYO7CfLkJ— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मध्यप्रदेश की कांग्रेस सरकार ने कंप्यूटर बाबा (नामदेव दास त्यागी) को 'मां नर्मदा, मां शिपरा और मां मंदाकिनी नदी न्यास' का अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया है। इससे पहले राज्य की पूर्व शिवराज सरकार के दौरान उन्हें राज्यमंत्री का दर्जा दिया गया था।
11 मार्च 2019