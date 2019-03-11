शहर चुनें

भाजपा ने नहीं पूरे किए वादे, जनता दिखाएगी सत्ता से बाहर का रास्ता : दिग्विजय सिंह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Mon, 11 Mar 2019 05:29 PM IST
दिग्विजय सिंह
दिग्विजय सिंह - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस पार्टी के पूर्व महासचिव दिग्विजय सिंह ने सोमवार को कहा कि पार्टी इस बार लोकसभा चुनाव में बेहतर परिणाम देगी और भारतीय जनता पार्टी को सत्ता से बेदखल कर केंद्र में सरकार बनाएगी। उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर हमला करते हुए कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री ने पिछले चुनाव में लोगों से जो वादे किए थे, उन्हें पूरा नहीं किया है इसलिए जनता इस बार मोदी सरकार को सत्ता से बेदखल करने जा रही है।  
बता दें कि दिग्विजय सिंह ने यह बयान रविवार को भारतीय चुनाव अयोग द्वारा लोकसभा चुनाव की तारीख के एलान के बाद दिया। चुनाव आयुक्त सुनील अरोड़ा ने लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 की तिथियों की घोषणा की थी। ये चुनाव सात चरणों में संपन्न होने हैं। मतगणना 23 मई को होगी। 

digvijay singh congress bjp narendra modi lok sabha elections 2019 elections vote karo maha sangram वोट करो
