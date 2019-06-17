शहर चुनें

Congress leader Sunny Rajpal misbehaves with police personnel after denied entry in meeting

मंत्री की बैठक में जाने से रोका तो कांग्रेस नेता सनी राजपाल ने पुलिस से की बदसलूकी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Updated Mon, 17 Jun 2019 02:44 PM IST
सनी राजपाल ने पुलिस से बदसलूकी की
सनी राजपाल ने पुलिस से बदसलूकी की - फोटो : ANI
इंदौर में कांग्रेस नेता सनी राजपाल ने एक पुलिसकर्मी से बदसलूकी की है क्योंकि उन्हें मंत्री सज्जन कुमार वर्मा की बैठक में शामिल होने से रोका गया। उन्होंने पुलिसवाले को न केवल धक्का दिया बल्कि तेज आवाज में बात करते हुए भी नजर आए।
sunny rajpal police personnel misbehave sajjan verma सनी राजपाल पुलिसकर्मी
