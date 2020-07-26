कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने के बावजूद सीएम शिवराज ने अस्पताल से की समीक्षा बैठक

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds a review meeting via video-conferencing over #COVID19 situation in the state.— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020
He is admitted to COVID-19 dedicated Chirayu Hospital after testing positive yesterday. pic.twitter.com/1DtWSuLEgo
