Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   CM Shivraj holds a reviews meeting from hospital despite being corona positive

कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने के बावजूद सीएम शिवराज ने अस्पताल से की समीक्षा बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Sun, 26 Jul 2020 06:48 PM IST
शिवराज सिंह चौहान
शिवराज सिंह चौहान - फोटो : ANI

मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान इस वक्त कोरोना से संक्रमित हैं और इलाज के लिए कोविड-19 अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं। बावजूद इसके उन्होंने शनिवार को अस्पताल से ही वीडियो कॉन्फ़्रेंसिंग के जरिए राज्य में कोरोना की स्थिति की समीक्षा की। कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद सीएम चौहान को चिरायु अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है।
उधर बात करें राज्य में कोरोना की स्थिति की तो यहां अब तक संक्रमण के कुल 26926 मामले दर्ज किए गए हैं, इसमें 7639 सक्रिय मामले हैं, 799 लोगों की मौत हुई है और 18488 लोग ठीक हुए हैं। 
shivraj singh chauhan covid 19 coronavirus covid 19 mp bjp bharatiya janata party

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

