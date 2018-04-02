शहर चुनें

chief minister shivraj singh chauhan announced one lakh new jobs for youth

खुशखबरी: मुख्यमंत्री ने किया एक लाख नई नौकरियों का ऐलान

राजेश चतुर्वेदी, भोपाल Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 09:00 AM IST
chief minister shivraj singh chauhan announced one lakh new jobs for youth
मध्य प्रदेश में सरकारी कर्मचारियों की रिटायरमेंट उम्र 60 से बढ़ाकर 62 वर्ष करने के बाद अब शिवराज सरकार ने युवाओं को लुभाने के लिए एक लाख नई नौकरियों का ऐलान किया गया है। गौरतलब है कि राज्य में इस साल के अंत में विधानसभा चुनाव होने हैं, लिहाजा मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने अपने पिटारे से घोषणाएं करनी शुरू कर दी है। 
कर्मचारी संगठनों द्वारा उनके सम्मान में आयोजित समारोह में चौहान ने कहा कि युवाओं को निराश होने की जरूरत नहीं है। शीघ्र शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, राजस्व सहित अन्य विभागों में लगभग एक लाख पदों पर भर्तियां की जाएंगी। 

उन्होंने बताया कि जल्द ही इनकी विज्ञप्ति जारी कर दी जाएगी। सरकार पदों में कटौती नहीं करेगी। प्रमोशन में आरक्षण के कारण जिनकी पदोन्नति नहीं हो पाई, उनके लिए भी सरकार कोई रास्ता निकालेगी।

