CBI is conducting searches at multiple locations in Morena connection with a bank fraud case

मुरैना में केएस समूह पर सीबीआई की छापेमारी, बैंक धोखाधड़ी से संंबंधित मामला

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मोरैना Updated Sat, 22 Aug 2020 01:50 PM IST
बैंक धोखाधड़ी के संबंध में मुरैना में छापेमारी
बैंक धोखाधड़ी के संबंध में मुरैना में छापेमारी - फोटो : ANI

केंद्रीय अन्वेषण विभाग (सीबीआई) मध्य प्रदेश के मुरैना में कई जगहों पर छापेमारी कर रही है। सीबीआई ने शहर के केएस समूह पर छापा मारा है, हालांकि अब तक मिली सूचना के आधार पर ये छापेमारी बैंक धोखाधड़ी से संबंधित मामले में की जा रही है। 
बता दें कि केएस समूह के चेयरमैन रमेश चंद्र गर्ग को मस्टर ऑयल किंग कहा जाता है, इससे पहले 2008-09 में इस समूह पर आयकर विभाग ने भी कार्रवाई की थी। इस समूह पर बैंकों का करीब चार करोड़ रुपये की देनदारी है। 
bank frauds central bureau of investigation cbi morena morena madhya pradesh cbi search

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

