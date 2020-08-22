मुरैना में केएस समूह पर सीबीआई की छापेमारी, बैंक धोखाधड़ी से संंबंधित मामला

Madhya Pradesh: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at multiple locations in Morena, in connection with a bank fraud case. pic.twitter.com/87M0ZdOXFt— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at multiple locations in Morena, Madhya Pradesh in connection with a bank fraud case. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/C4qc1v8bI5— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.