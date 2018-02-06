अपना शहर चुनें

BJP विधायक बोले- अगर सच्चे हिंदू हो तो आरएसएस का बने हिस्सा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 12:48 PM IST
BJP MLA from Hyderabad says you are not Hindu if you are not part of RSS
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
भारतीय जनता पार्टी (बीजेपी) के एक विधायक का मानना है कि जो हिंदू राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (आरएसएस) का हिस्सा नहीं बनते, उन्हें इस धर्म से जुड़े रहने का हक नहीं है। हैदराबाद के विधायक टी राजा सिंह ने मध्यप्रदेश में एक रैली में कहा, हर सच्चे हिंदू को आरएसएस की शाखा में रोज जाना चाहिए।

आरएसएस वो फैक्ट्री है, जिसने देश को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ जैसे नेता दिए हैं, इसलिए देश की सेवा करने के लिए आरएसएस से जुड़ना बहुत जरूरी है।

सिंह ने कहा कि भारत ही ऐसा राष्ट्र है जहां पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाए जा सकते हैं, लेकिन दूसरे देशों में ऐसा कभी नहीं देखा गया कि भारत माता की जय का नारा लगाया गया हो। भारत के हर नागरिक को भारत माता की जय और वंदे मातरम का नारा लगाना चाहिए।

सिंह ने कहा, 'भारत में अफजल गुरू जैसे आतंकियों को हीरो बताया जाता है, जबकि संसद हमले के पीछे अफजल ही जिम्मेदार था। हिंदुओं को लव जिहाद जैसी बुराइयों के खिलाफ उठाए जाने वाले कदमों में शामिल होना चाहिए।'

बीजेपी का अक्सर विरोध करने वाले हैदराबाद के सांसद असुद्दीन ओवैसी पर भी सिंह ने निशाना साधा। सिंह ने कहा, 'ओवैसी जैसे नेता हिंदू-मुस्लिम में मतभेद शुरू करवाते हैं और इसके दम पर अमेरिका में प्रोपर्टी इक्टठी करते हैं।'
